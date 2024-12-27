Shatta Wale, in a video, was spotted at the Kotoka International Airport, preparing to travel to Jamaica

The dancehall musician will perform at Vybz Kartel's Freedom Street concert in Kingston on December 31

Shatta Wale made his way to the airport after ending his performance at Medikal's recent concert

Award-winning dancehall artist Shatta Wale left Ghana for his mentor Vybz Kartel's Freedom Street Concert after performing at Medikal's Beyond Kontrol concert on Thursday, December 26, 2024.

Shatta Wale departs Ghana and travels to Jamaica for Vybz Kartel's Freedom Street concert. Photo source: @shattawalenima, @reagano and @vybzkartel

The Shatta Movement leader was recently announced as one of the numerous dancehall artists to mount the stage at Vybz Kartel's high-profile event at the Jamaica National Stadium in the capital city, Kingston, on December 31, 2024.

Shatta Wale is the only Ghanaian artist to perform at the Jamaican dancehall icon's first concert in over a decade after his release from prison several months ago due to the court of appeals declining to retry him on murder charges.

Other global music stars announced for Vybz Kartel's Freedom Street concert include Skilibeng, Busta Rhymes, Popcaan and Spice.

Shatta Wale jets off to Jamaica

In a viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale was spotted at the Kotoka International Airport after leaving Medikal's music concert in Accra.

The video showed the dancehall musician preparing to board his flight with his team members for Vybz Kartel's music concert.

Shatta Wale exchanged pleasantries and interacted with some fans gathered at the airport before leaving the country for Jamaica.

Below is the video of Shatta Wale leaving Ghana for Vybz Kartel's concert:

Shatta Wale's video stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users to the video of Shatta Wale jetting off.

Official Cade Girl said:

"Hero, be safe there🙏."

Skintight commented:

"Go and make Ghana proud."

FNB said:

"God say go and make Ghana proud, King 🥰."

Hasla Morrison commented:

"May God be with you. Go make Ghana proud 🙏❤️."

James Manner James said:

"SM, I believe you. I know you are going to control Jamaica. Wish you all the best. God dey your side."

MONEY GOOD commented:

"Safe journey, my Don. May the good Lord guide you through. Volta Ketu South is behind you. Prove them wrong🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Shatta Wale excitedly prepares for Jamaica concert

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale expressed joy about performing at Vybz Kartel's Freedom Street concert in Jamaica.

The dancehall musician posted motivational lyrics from his songs to inspire his many fans to strive for extraordinary things in life.

Shatta Wale also noted that he had waited more than a decade for an opportunity to be on the same stage as Vybz Kartel.

