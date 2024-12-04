Shatta Wale has acquired a brand-new customised Rolls Royce Cullinan after recently purchasing a Cadillac Escalade

Multiple reports indicate that the dancehall musician's new expensive and luxurious vehicle would land in Ghana soon

Shatta Wale's latest car acquisition triggered excitement among fans, who congratulated him on social media

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has acquired a brand-new customised Rolls Royce Cullinan to add to his impressive fleet of cars.

Shatta Wale acquires brand new Customised Rolls Royce Cullinan. Photo source: @shattawalenima and @ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

The On God hitmaker recently hinted at purchasing a Rolls Royce after buying a brand-new Cadillac Escalade worth 1.2 million Ghana cedis on his 40th birthday on October 17, 2024.

Before purchasing the Cadillac Escalade SUV birthday gift, the SM boss had bought a new and expensive Lamborghini Urus, which he has repeatedly flaunted on social media and in public.

Shatta Wale acquires new Rolls Royce Cullinan

California-based luxury and exotic car dealership took to its official Instagram page to announce that it had sold Shatta Wale the new customised Rolls Royce Cullinan following his recent trip to the US.

In a video, a representative of the car dealership and Leslie, the owner of Fantasy Entertainment Ghana, confirmed that the dancehall musician had initially purchased the vehicle for his 40th birthday. They also congratulated him for making the expensive acquisition.

According to some reports, Shatta Wale's new luxurious Rolls Royce Cullinan has already been cleared for shipping and is expected to arrive at the Tema Ports in Ghana before the end of 2024.

Per several checks on the internet, the 5-seater Rolls Royce Cullinan has a price range from $340,000 to over $450,000, depending on the trim and options the prospective buyer wants.

Watch the video below:

Shatta Wale's new Rolls Royce excites fans

Shatta Wale's acquisition of a new Rolls Royce Cullinan triggered excitement from many fans on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

_1real_hamble commented:

"Where Sarkodie ein lambo wey he say he buy nu, make he come see me talk and do bought a Lambo, Escalade then add Royce 🤣🎉 for life is our life."

v12sonly said:

"A ride fit for a King. Congrats brother @shattawalenima 🙌."

black_god_ferry commented:

"Shatta Wale is one of Ghana's finest and most successful musicians."

__selfkhing_8 said:

"Tema Champagne man dey cry 😂😂😂 SM 4 LYF."

godalone297 commented:

"We all are in Ghana 😂😂😂."

delegatoalisto said:

"The only 1 Don with too much doings 🙌 congratulations 👏🎉."

Abu Trica flaunts 2019 BMW i8 Roadster

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica showed off an expensive and luxurious 2019 BMW i8 Roadster.

The Swedru-based millionaire drove the vehicle to the Guidian Hotel in Agona, Swedru, where he left it in the parking lot.

Multiple internet enquiries indicated that the Abu Trica BMW i8 Roadster has a price range of $148,495 to $164,295.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh