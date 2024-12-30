Stonebwoy, in an interview, blasted Shatta Wale for gifting MC Portfolio GH₵5K during their recent encounter in Kumasi

The dancehall musician alleged that the SM Boss set MC Portfolio up for public backlash with his financial gesture

Stonebwoy's remarks about Shatta Wale gifting MC Portfolio GH₵5K triggered mixed reactions from fans on social media

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy slammed his rival Shatta Wale for gifting his close friend MC Portfolio money.

Shatta Wale and MC Portfolio crossed paths during the former's recent trip to Kumasi for several media appearances.

During an interview on the Fakye Showbiz TV show, the SM boss gifted MC Portfolio GH₵5K, which he accepted and claimed to have given to some of his boys.

The event promoter received massive backlash from fans and critics, including DJ Slim, who accused him of betraying his close friend Stonebwoy by accepting money from his big rival.

Shatta Wale later jumped to MC Portfolio's defence, stating that he did not 'sell out' and accepted the money as a sign of respect. He also promised an additional GH₵50K to the GH₵5K he gave him during their meeting.

Stonebwoy blasts Shatta Wale for gifting money

In an interview on Angel FM, Stonebwoy accused his rival Shatta Wale of being a trickster who intentionally set up MC Portfolio for public backlash by gifting him GH₵5K on live TV.

The BHIM Nation leader claimed that Shatta Wale thought he was a wealthier musician than others because he had kept numerous GH₵5 notes in his home and was dashing them to people.

Stonebwoy said Shatta Wale intended to intimidate MC Portfolio with GH₵5K, which he had in abundance.

He added that he had promised to personally gift his friend MC Portfolio a considerable amount of money, more than what he received from Shatta Wale.

Stonebwoy's remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

MellonB commented:

"See how Stonebwoy dey call Shatta Wale Anok3se3, but if Shatta Wale call him Efo Apakye, den you people go talk say he dey insult am."

Chamba Boy969 said:

"Very stingy guy. Stonebwoy apuu 😂😂."

KANTA commented:

"The cat is not in the house and the mouse is misbehaving."

KOJO BCR said:

"Shatta get everything pass you for this world inside."

Dwowise commented:

"Why are you promising but not giving? You’re very funny."

Stonebwoy speaks on Shatta Wale's Jamaica concert

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy downplayed the significance of Shatta Wale's upcoming performance at Vybz Kartel's Freedom Street concert in Jamaica.

The dancehall musician accused his rival of pleading for his slot in the highly anticipated concert on December 31.

Stonebwoy urged Shatta Wale and fans not to compare the concert and his previous engagements in Jamaica unnecessarily.

