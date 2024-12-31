Dancehall musician Shatta Wale flaunted his luxury lifestyle when he took a short trip to the US before flying to Jamaica for reggae dancehall musician Vybz Kartel's headline concert, Freedom Street

He visited the Louis Vuitton store, where he bought some items and showed off the $100 notes in his bag

Many people spoke about how wealthy he was, while others took a swipe at dancehall musician Stonebwoy

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale sings with a smooth voice as he flaunts $100 notes and items he bought at a Louis Vuitton store in America in a video.

Shatta Wale flaunts dollar notes inside the Louis Vuitton store. Image Credit: @shattawalenima

Shatta Wale flaunts a luxury lifestyle

En route to Jamaica for Jamaican reggae dancehall musician Vybz Kartel's headline concert, Freedom Street, Shatta Wale decided to make a stop in the US.

As part of his short trip to the US, he decided to check out the brand new Rolls Royce he had ordered, which was ready to be shipped to Ghana.

The SAFA album crooner then shared a video of him going shopping at one of the Louis Vuitton stores in the US.

In the exciting video, Shatta Wale sang his rendition of the late Whitney Houston's I Will Always Love You while taking $100 notes from his bag.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Shatta Wale noted that Louis Vuitton always brought out love songs out of him.

"LV’s brings love songs out of me ✅🙏😂 @louisvuitton ✅ Guess the next stop ✋."

Reactions to Shatta Wale's video

Many people in the comment section could not hold their excitement when they saw Shatta Wale singing a love song in the video.

Others also hailed him for showing off his luxury lifestyle as she went shopping at the Louis Vuitton store in the US.

Others also took a swipe at his archrival dancehall musician Stonebwoy, who has been in the news lately over comments he made in an interview on Angel FM.

urge2pose said:

"Singggg ittt brooo 🎤😩💵."

djcashghana said:

"Shatta is always going hard for money, whilst his twin brother is On Radio station Dey do explanations give Ghanaians 😂😂😂💔💔💔."

deeshubpopcorn said:

"Our settings king presss their necks harder😂😂😂😂."

queenafiaschwarzenegger said:

"JAMAICA...I'M COMING❤️,"

k_daval65 said:

"The week go long ampa😃😃😃."

walebamagikal said:

"Jamaica 🇯🇲 next stop 🔥..wish you all the best my Boss 🙏."

futuregh221 said:

"Poor man Efo will think all this be setting 😂😂."

Stonebwoy weighs in on Shatta Wale's Rolls Royce

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician Stonebwoy took a swipe at dancehall musician Shatta Wale during an interview on Angel FM.

The Jejereje hitmaker descended on Shatta Wale as he reviewed the latter's purchase of a new Rolls Royce Cullinan.

Stonebwoy's comments in the interview sparked a debate on social media among his fans and that of Shatta Wale as they weighed in on his remarks and their never-ending rift.

