Popular Ghanaian lawyer and style influencer Gifty Dumelo has taken over the internet with her birthday photos

John Dumelo's wife wore a simple maxi dress and mild makeup for her birthday photoshoot with her husband

Some social media users have commented on John Dumelo's post about his lovely wife on Instagram

Ghanaian lawyer and philanthropist Gifty Dumelo is celebrating her birthday today, January 3, 2025, in style.

The beautiful wife of Ghanaian politician and actor John Dumelo wore a classy yellow dress for her birthday photos.

Gifty Dumelo looked gorgeous in a drawstring ruched dress that made her glow as she posed for the cameras.

John Dumelo's wife slays in a yellow dress for her birthday shoot. Photo credit: @johndumelo.

The mother-of-two wore his natural long, lustrous hairstyle, mild makeup, perfectly defined eyebrows, and glossy lipstick.

Gifty Dumelo shared the series of photos on Instagram with this caption:

"Every year of mine starts on a good note because God starts the year with me…. God, I am here again to say thank you for making me a year stronger, wiser, and more overly blessed than I could have imagined. 🙏🏽….I love you, Lord🙏🏽Amen and Amen!🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽."

Mrs Gifty Dumelo slays on her birthday

GHOne TV presenter Blessing Frimpong has commented on John Dumelo's wife's lovely birthday photos. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

teacherblessing_official stated:

"Happy birthday Ma’am! 😍😍😍."

derry_onpoint stated:

"That’s why ?? Wow!! You are the woman for the right position.. Daavi! Cheers 🥂 to your new age .. we ❤️ you."

Emefa stated:

"The most beautiful ever. Have an awesome day as you!❤️🥰❤️🤗."

sandy_pes stated:

"My mama, aunty, big sister-in-law, I love you so much, la 😍."

priceless-hairs stated:

"Happy birthday, beautiful 🎂🎂."

johntijani1 stated:

"Happy birthday to a beautiful woman who is always ready to help and listen to people’s concerns. May the Lord keep watch over you and grant you long life and prosperity ❤️🎉🎊."

selassie_ibrahim stated:

"Happy birthday, MRS D❤️❤️."

stellaese stated:

"Happy birthday 😍."

miss_akua.esq stated:

My sugar! My Ewe toffee, my sweet sister!! Have the most glorious birthday! Love you 😘😘😘🥳🥳 . The world truly has yet to witness the greatness within you.

A virtuous woman, a loyal sister, a true friend, and an empathetic soul. An intelligent lawyer, a smart babe! Listen! You are just bae 😍.

I must book you six months ahead for an outing 😆 so this is notice. Have a blessed new year, my love❤️

cookieteegh stated:

"Happy birthday, beautiful 😍😍."

iamxornam stated:

"Blessed birthday 🎂 sis! 🙌🔥😍."

taofeekkokoro01 stated:

"Happy birthday ❤️😍."

John Dumelo celebrates his wife's birthday

Member of Parliament elect for Ayawaso West Wuogun John Dumelo has written some kind words to his gorgeous wife for her birthday.

"Happiest birthday to my strongest support system, aka my campaign manager, my best friend and wife…God bless you for all you do…love you❤️ ."

Check out the post below:

John Dumelo's wife speaks after 2024 elections

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about John Dumelo's wife's who congratulated him after winning the 2024 Ayawaso West Wuogun parliamentary elections.

She was pleased with her husband's campaign work and expressed her gratitude to the voters for choosing him.

Internet users who commented on the video praised Gifty Dumelo for supportinh her husband wholeheartedly.

