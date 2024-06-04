Former Ghanaian footballer Nii Odartey Lamptey has celebrated the birthday of his first biological child, Maliaki

Maliaki turned 10 years old on Friday, May 31, and her father took to social media to share beautiful photos and a heartwarming message

The photos and caption sparked many reactions on Odartey's page as fans joined him in wishing the girl well on her special day

Former Ghana international Eric Nii Odartey Lamptey was overjoyed as one of his daughters, Maliaki, celebrated her birthday.

Maliaki, the first of Odartey's children with his wife, Ruweida Yakubu, turned 10 on Friday, May 31, 2024.

In celebration of the girl's birthday, the former Aston Villa forward shared her photos on his Instagram page.

Sharing the photos, Odartey Lamptey recounted how he had to wait 21 years for biological children, referring to his much-famous DNA test saga with his ex-wife, Gloria.

"My Biological Daughter is 10years today! After 21 good years of pain! Maliaka brought me Joy Happy Birthday Mali. Stay blessed. And I will always make you happy," he said.

Ghanaians join Odartey in celebrating his daughter

Odartey Lamptey's post has triggered some reactions from his admirers on social media.

cuttie_ohemaa said:

Daddy Odartey and Mrs. Ruweida photocopy combined but Malaika looks soo much like you, sir

twofingersgh said:

Happy Birthday Mali. Daddy's Princess ❤️

saleisha_moon said:

Blessed birthday Malaika, I pray for more of God’s goodness upon your life

adewoyealice said:

Happy birthday to Daddy's gorgeous . May you continue to make your parents proud, happy, and at peace . Long may you live to fulfil God's design purpose for your life ❤️

cuttie_ohemaa said:

Priceless Malaika ❤️❤️. Be blessed daughter

marvellamaame said:

Happy birthday my love! Big 10! coming through with my gifts❤️❤️❤️

Odartey Lamptey flaunts wife and kids

Meanwhile, Odartey Lamptey was recently in the news after recent photos of him, his wife and his biological kids went viral.

The former Anderlecht player was happy as he posed for a group photograph with his wife and biological children.

Many people who commented on the post congratulated Odartey Lamptey and wished him well.

