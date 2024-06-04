Odartey Lamptey Celebrates 1st Daughter's 10th Birthday: "This Is My Biological Daughter"
- Former Ghanaian footballer Nii Odartey Lamptey has celebrated the birthday of his first biological child, Maliaki
- Maliaki turned 10 years old on Friday, May 31, and her father took to social media to share beautiful photos and a heartwarming message
- The photos and caption sparked many reactions on Odartey's page as fans joined him in wishing the girl well on her special day
Former Ghana international Eric Nii Odartey Lamptey was overjoyed as one of his daughters, Maliaki, celebrated her birthday.
Maliaki, the first of Odartey's children with his wife, Ruweida Yakubu, turned 10 on Friday, May 31, 2024.
In celebration of the girl's birthday, the former Aston Villa forward shared her photos on his Instagram page.
Abigail: Young Ghanaian dancer resumes academic work after BGT exploits, video of how she learns trends
Sharing the photos, Odartey Lamptey recounted how he had to wait 21 years for biological children, referring to his much-famous DNA test saga with his ex-wife, Gloria.
"My Biological Daughter is 10years today! After 21 good years of pain! Maliaka brought me Joy Happy Birthday Mali. Stay blessed. And I will always make you happy," he said.
Swipe below to see her photos:
Ghanaians join Odartey in celebrating his daughter
Odartey Lamptey's post has triggered some reactions from his admirers on social media.
cuttie_ohemaa said:
Daddy Odartey and Mrs. Ruweida photocopy combined but Malaika looks soo much like you, sir
twofingersgh said:
Happy Birthday Mali. Daddy's Princess ❤️
saleisha_moon said:
Blessed birthday Malaika, I pray for more of God’s goodness upon your life
adewoyealice said:
Happy birthday to Daddy's gorgeous . May you continue to make your parents proud, happy, and at peace . Long may you live to fulfil God's design purpose for your life ❤️
cuttie_ohemaa said:
Priceless Malaika ❤️❤️. Be blessed daughter
marvellamaame said:
Happy birthday my love! Big 10! coming through with my gifts❤️❤️❤️
Odartey Lamptey flaunts wife and kids
Meanwhile, Odartey Lamptey was recently in the news after recent photos of him, his wife and his biological kids went viral.
The former Anderlecht player was happy as he posed for a group photograph with his wife and biological children.
Many people who commented on the post congratulated Odartey Lamptey and wished him well.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 10 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA) after school. He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh