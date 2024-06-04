Global site navigation

Odartey Lamptey Celebrates 1st Daughter's 10th Birthday: "This Is My Biological Daughter"
Celebrities

Odartey Lamptey Celebrates 1st Daughter's 10th Birthday: "This Is My Biological Daughter"

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah 2 min read
  • Former Ghanaian footballer Nii Odartey Lamptey has celebrated the birthday of his first biological child, Maliaki
  • Maliaki turned 10 years old on Friday, May 31, and her father took to social media to share beautiful photos and a heartwarming message
  • The photos and caption sparked many reactions on Odartey's page as fans joined him in wishing the girl well on her special day

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Former Ghana international Eric Nii Odartey Lamptey was overjoyed as one of his daughters, Maliaki, celebrated her birthday.

Maliaki, the first of Odartey's children with his wife, Ruweida Yakubu, turned 10 on Friday, May 31, 2024.

Odartey Lamptey
Odartey Lamptey has celebrated his daughter, Maliaka's 10th birthday Photo source: @nii_ordatey_lamptey
Source: Instagram

In celebration of the girl's birthday, the former Aston Villa forward shared her photos on his Instagram page.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Read also

Abigail: Young Ghanaian dancer resumes academic work after BGT exploits, video of how she learns trends

Sharing the photos, Odartey Lamptey recounted how he had to wait 21 years for biological children, referring to his much-famous DNA test saga with his ex-wife, Gloria.

"My Biological Daughter is 10years today! After 21 good years of pain! Maliaka brought me Joy Happy Birthday Mali. Stay blessed. And I will always make you happy," he said.

Swipe below to see her photos:

Ghanaians join Odartey in celebrating his daughter

Odartey Lamptey's post has triggered some reactions from his admirers on social media.

cuttie_ohemaa said:

Daddy Odartey and Mrs. Ruweida photocopy combined but Malaika looks soo much like you, sir

twofingersgh said:

Happy Birthday Mali. Daddy's Princess ❤️

saleisha_moon said:

Blessed birthday Malaika, I pray for more of God’s goodness upon your life

adewoyealice said:

Happy birthday to Daddy's gorgeous . May you continue to make your parents proud, happy, and at peace . Long may you live to fulfil God's design purpose for your life ❤️

Read also

Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa donates baby products, mattresses and detergents on her birthday

cuttie_ohemaa said:

Priceless Malaika ❤️❤️. Be blessed daughter

marvellamaame said:

Happy birthday my love! Big 10! coming through with my gifts❤️❤️❤️

Odartey Lamptey flaunts wife and kids

Meanwhile, Odartey Lamptey was recently in the news after recent photos of him, his wife and his biological kids went viral.

The former Anderlecht player was happy as he posed for a group photograph with his wife and biological children.

Many people who commented on the post congratulated Odartey Lamptey and wished him well.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah avatar

Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 10 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA) after school. He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel