The late C Confion's girlfriend Sandra was unconsolable at the 28-year-old Kumawood actor's funeral in Buokrom

C Confion's beautiful girlfriend had a task beyond mourning at the late actor's funeral in Buokrom, Kumasi

She couldn't hide her tears as she said her final goodbye to the renowned Kumawood star

28-year-old Ghanaian actor C Confion shared his short life with scores of people, including Sandra, his girlfriend, who was present at his funeral in Buokrom.

The actor was one of Kumawood's rising crop talents thriving under Dr Likee's Umbrella. As Dr Likee's protégé, C Confion often worked with his colleagues Kyekyeku, 39/40, among others.

His demise last year threw the Kumawood community into a state of mourning.

At the late actor's funeral, his girlfriend Sandra was spotted in distress, sobbing uncontrollably with the C Confion's sisters.

A separation ritual was performed to part to distance Sandra from the C Confion's spirit.

In Akan funeral culture, the rite is enacted to absolve the living from the dead's influence as it is believed she may encounter challenges when she moves on. She participated in the ritual by proxy.

C Confion's sisters read tribute

One of C Confion's sisters, who read the tribute on behalf of the siblings, described the late Kumawood star as generous and a great leader.

"Your enthusiasm inspired us to be better versions of ourselves. As a brother, you were more than just a sibling. You were a friend, a confidant and a partner in crime. You shared your laughter, your dreams and your dreams with us, and we are honoured to be part of your journey."

C Confion's girlfriend stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to C Confion's girlfriend and her stint at the funeral.

Guccibelle 🥰 💖 💗 said:

Chale his girlfriend has done well 👏

Odeneho Solomon wrote:

hmmm sis Agya bi wua agya bi tease as they always say dont worry i will take care of u like how C treats u sometimes back 😥

princedugan222 remarked:

The world de3 chale eno easy oo you Dey go aa you Dey go alone oo leave everything and everybody behind

QwammeBuju🤡💰🤪 noted:

But he was not married to her so why all this please let the guy rest in peace wai we beg 🙏

bernard12434 shared:

many people are crying for him hmmmm Asem they should crying for themselves because who is next

conradnyarko1 added:

They stayed together, in Akan, we have mpena aware3, so the rites being done is very important. Something Dey o bro

Stars gather at C confion's funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that C Confion's funeral had brought together scores of Kumawood stars and technicians to Buokorom.

While alive, C Confion belonged to a clique of proteges under the leadership of Dr Likee, who was considered a father figure. Dr Likee arrived at the funeral grounds with an entourage comprising Wayoosi, Kyekyeku, and Sobolo, who often worked with the late actor.

Several other actors, including Yaw Dabo, Kwaku Manu, Apostle John Prah, Vivian Jill and director Samuel Nyamekye, founder of Miracle Films, were all spotted in the VIP section.

