Award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has gone viral with her gorgeous maxi dress online

Jackie Appiah wore a signature ready-to-wear outfit designed by a famous Nigerian fashion designer for her shoot

Famous Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrities have commented on Jackie Appiah's splendid look on Instagram

Canadian-born-Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has shut down Instagram with her Wanni Fuga outfit.

The style influencer opted for an orange twist robe dress by the talented Nigerian designer for her birthday party.

Jackie Appiah looked like a beauty goddess in a long-sleeve maxi dress that hid her figure as she posed for the cameras.

The mother-of-one wore an expensive frontal lace hairstyle and heavy makeup with perfectly defined eyebrows and long eyelashes.

Jackie Appiah accessorised her look with round gold earrings, a gold ring, and a beautiful gold necklace with a beautiful pendant.

Check out the photos below:

Jackie Appiah trends with her classy look

Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's elegant outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

princedavidosei stated:

"Rob it, Mama, Just Rob Rob 🍊."

cocktailsandstarters stated:

"The finest!!!🔥🔥🔥".

___ritaz stated:

"Undoubtedly!!!!🧡🧡."

clementosuarez stated:

"Nkaa b3n nie."

manarisia_1 stated:

"Queen and more 😍😍😍🔥".

proudbayangi stated:

"So beautiful. Happy belated birthday, ma."

sachaokoh stated:

"The most beautiful 🧡."

luxegiftsco stated:

"Lovely ❤️."

jenypearl124 stated:

"Too fine ❤️😍."

chichineblett stated:

"Very beautiful JA❤️🔥🔥."

sylvianduka stated:

"Orange is your colour 🥰❤️."

Maynooth stated:

"Queen J 😍😍😍."

flygirlmhae.eee stated:

"Ever BEAUTIFUL😍!."

spiceofficial stated:

"So Pretty 😍😍😍."

Jackie Appiah flaunts her smooth thighs online

Jackie Appiah looked regal in a white three-quarter long-sleeve that flaunted her thighs as she stepped out.

She styled the white Loewe dress with a stylish hat and lovely purple bag for the photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

Jackie Appiah attends Salma Mumin's shop opening

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Jackie Appiah and other female celebrities who attended the launch of Salma Mumin's showroom.

Jackie Appiah arrived at the event in her plush car in a classy white top and matching denim jeans.

Some social media users commented on Jackie Appiah's effortlessly chic look and hairstyle while raving over her elegance.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

