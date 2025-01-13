Ghanaian actress Nikki Samonas has gone viral after posting a video of her new Convertible Mercedes Benz

Nikki Samonas looked classy in a stylish outfit and drove the white car with a temporary license plate in town

Ghanaian celebrities Reggie Rockstone, Salma Mumin and others have commented on Nikki Samonas' video on Instagram

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Nikoletta Samonas, popularly called Nikki Samonas, has acquired a new white convertible Mercedes Benz.

The talented actress is the first female celebrity to post a video of a new car on Instagram in January 2025.

Nikki Samonas drives a convertible Mercedes Benz in town. Photo credit: @nikkisamonas.

Source: Instagram

As she drove her new car in town, the beauty and fashion influencer looked classy in a designer ensemble styled with black sunglasses.

Nikki Samonas won over the admiration of many as she flaunted her bare face without makeup and natural hair.

Nikki Samonas drives a GH¢350,000 convertible Benz

Some social media users have commented on Nikki Samonas' post as she flaunts her expensive car on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

reggierockstone711 stated:

"So this reminds me of my first car and only ever 😂 it was a convertible Benz third hand but I loved it and my small change come so I said it! Bought it and me and my boys felt like superstars in Accra! We would pull up and drop the top as seen here or close! It was such a flex to us! One day, this third-hand Benz decided to be Yawa and as we dropped am dey press to close back up and say NAA!! Jammed, and as JAH did not like show-offs, he opened the rain on us right now! We drove the car with the rain beating us like we teef wey dem catch us for Newtown smh😂😂😂 folx dey drive past us dey look we like?? It was horrible! My convertible story is that! ( I need my podcast Chalay cos stories dey) 😂."

cliq_fotos stated:

"Wei y3 OPEN TOP 2025😂😂😂🔥🔥👏🙌❤️❤️ leh go!! @nikkisamonas."

amui_dorcas stated:

"Greater heights ❤️."

dennito_reigns stated:

"Abusua❤️."

efokwasilumor stated:

"Nikki wo krom 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

jordanphilip65 stated:

"I love this car ❤️. Convertible. Oouuu!!😮😍

lanel_rings stated:

"Nice car."

jordanphilip65 stated:

"I love this car ❤️."

elikemthegossip_official stated:

"The body is bodying 😍😍."

owuraequ stated:

"Ah! Broni b3n ni? 😢😂."

moroyussif stated:

"Sisi my mouth come for the fufu la😂😢😢😢."

diamondappiah_bosslady stated:

"My offinso obroni 😂😂."

the_maker707 stated:

"Oh okay so the fufu is what is making my Bae put on err😂❤️❤️."

akroma_233 stated:

"Nikki ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

esinam1978 stated:

"Sweet 😍."

official_lellyko stated:

"Hmmmm, the way I like fufu. 500 years now I haven't eaten fufu 😢😢."

Watch the video below:

Nikki Samonas slays in kente gown

Nikki Samonas turned heads in she modelled in an off-shoulder Northern kente gown for a bridal photoshoot.

She looked exquisite in a corseted ensemble designed with red petal applique to match her beaded jewellery set.

She looked like a beauty goddess in gold earrings to match her custom-made kente gown. Nikki Samonas wore a simple curly ponytail and flawless makeup look with long eyelashes.

Check out the photos below:

Nikki Samonas rocks a stylish short dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Nikki Samonas who attended a star-studded event in a short corseted dress.

The popular fashion model looked terrific in a perfect skin tone makeup look and elegant hairstyle to the event. The talented television presenter accessorised her look with expensive jewellery set.

Some social media users have commented on Nikki Samonas' new photos of herself wearing an outfit and matching high heels.

Source: YEN.com.gh