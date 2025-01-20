Black Sherif, in a video he shared on his Instagram page, turned a regular t-shirt into a crop top by using a pair of scissors to cut the lower part of the outfit

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif shared a video on his Instagram page where he turned a regular t-shirt into a crop top.

Black Sherif turns shirt into crop to in a video. Photo source: blacksherif

Source: TikTok

Using a pair of scissors, the musician cut the lower part of the outfit and appeared pleased with the result.

Black Sherif has become famous for making crop tops, his signature style. Black Sherif admired the new style in the video. In the video, his latest song, ‘Lord I’m Amazed’, was embedded in the background.

The video sparked reactions from fans in the comments section. Many praised the creative touch and expressed admiration for the outfit. The majority applauded the young musician for embracing his unique style.

‘Lord I’m Amazed’ is a song Black Sherif released on his 23rd birthday, January 9. The track has gained significant attention, with many listeners highlighting its emotional and spiritual depth.

Among those who appreciated the song was Efia Odo, who recently shared her thoughts on social media. She described the song as beautiful and spoke about how it moved her. She also referenced a Bible verse to emphasise the song's message, which she found spiritually uplifting.

Black Sherif outfit sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

its.samed_one said:

"The life of an artist is always okay to be different or stand out from the masses.We're with a burning desire in the space we exist inside our head.Sending you love and eternal prosperity "The Iron ⚩ BOY 👦 is always alive.The Iron ⚩ album await."

olathefashionguy reacted:

"Blacko, I have some clothes from my brand you don’t need to cut like this. I’m sure they would fit perfectly."

ian._.kegs said:

"I have been cropping Tee’s and pants of my friends for 7 years already know how it feels to trim a T, need all the concentration."

femigram73 commented:

"I like this guy from my heart Agape love no Diddy , Blacko is goat 🐐 too."

iambankalat said:

"Na me be the next big thing out of Nigeria we go gather Dey BlackO 🇳🇬."

y.o.u.n.g.p.h.e.n.o.m.401 wrote:

"We need 3rd Sermon. I became your fan listening to 2nd Sermon."

