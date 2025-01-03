Strika of Beast Of No Nation fame has left the camp of Ras Nene and returned back to his family, and the full details of what happened have come to light

Gunshot, a member of the crew who was the caretaker of the young man, broke the news on his YouTube channel, detailing Strika's alleged habits

Many fans and Ghanaians who listened to the reasons given by Gunshot have supported the decision, agreeing that they made the right call

Young Ghanaian Strika, who rose to fame after starring in the acclaimed Hollywood movie Beasts of No Nation, has parted ways with the camp of comedian Ras Nene, also known as Dr Likee.

The actor has reportedly returned to his family in Accra following ongoing challenges.

Gunshot, a member of Ras Nene’s crew and Strika’s caretaker explained the developments on his YouTube channel. He claimed that Strika had returned to hard substance use, making it difficult to continue supporting him.

He also alleged that Strika was a kleptomaniac as well. He said despite efforts by the team to help Strika overcome these personal struggles, including enrolling him in a rehabilitation facility, he reportedly relapsed.

Strika's history of struggles

Strika’s struggles have been public knowledge for years. After his 2015 breakthrough in Beasts of No Nation, he disappeared from the public eye, only to resurface in 2023 in a dejected state.

His decline, attributed to substance abuse, drew sympathy from many Ghanaians. This prompted Ras Nene and his team to take him in, offering him a fresh start and featuring him in several comedy skits.

Strika leaves Ras Nene's camp

However, according to Gunshot, Strika’s habits became unmanageable. He said multiple attempts to counsel and rehabilitate him failed. He narrated an incident where he was arrested for taking hard substances.

The news has sparked reactions on social media. Many Ghanaians expressed their support for the decision, describing it as a tough but necessary step.

News about Strika disappoints Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

acquahrichmond8380 commented:

"From my perspective deɛ, Camera is the only real guy to you. Camera man keeps it real and also loyal to you."

@GeekiGz reacted:

"Oh Gunshot to be honest i didn’t expect this koraa ooo bro but hmmm 🥺😢only God knows, you have really done a lot for him. God bless u paaa."

@fante_oh3ma said:

"Unfortunately, he couldn’t let go of his past. What he truly needed was rehab, especially considering his addiction. That’s likely why he was so defensive and kept lying. People in Ghana aren’t usually this supportive, but you did your best. Let’s hope he learns from this experience and makes a real change in his life on his own. I’m grateful that you and your group are such God-fearing people who are always ready to help others."

