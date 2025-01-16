Renowned Ghanaian broadcaster Kofi Adoma Nwanwani and his wife started the year on a fun note, not knowing the tragedy awaiting them

Details about how the broadcaster's shooting incident happened and how he is faring after he was flown to Dubai continue to emerge

A video of him and his wife enjoying their life and marriage days before their tragedy has got fans talking on social media

Ghanaian broadcaster and CEO of Kofi TV, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, was recently flown to Dubai for urgent medical care after an incident.

Days before the sad event, the broadcaster and his wife were at a New Year's party, enjoying hearty moments with their friends.

Kofi Adoma Nwanwani and his wife were spotted at a party days before the shooting incident. Photo source: Facebook/KofiTV, Tinababygh

Kofi Adoma is a seasoned broadcaster with over two decades of plying the trade and building a network of very influential friends.

To mark the start of the New Year, the media personality and his wife joined several high-profile folks at a party organised by Essential Executives International Club and Focus Executives Ladies International.

Scores of celebrities, including gospel star Obaapa Christy and some members of the East Legon Executives Club, were present at the party.

At the event, Kofi Adoma danced with his beautiful wife, who doubles as the Benkumhene of Gomoa Amanful. He also sprayed her and other guests with cash.

A video of him and his wife, Miracle Adoma, also known as Nana Etruba I, at the party, has surfaced online, reminding fans of how lives can quickly change after accidents.

Details about the broadcaster's unfortunate incident continue to unfold.

While it was widely reported that Kofi Adoma was shot by assailants in Dubai, a recent Joy News report indicates that the broadcaster was at a funeral in Dormaa, which featured the firing of a musketry when gunpowder from one of the guns struck his face, resulting in severe eye injuries.

Kofi Adoma's wife speaks after his accident

Miracle Adoma has weighed in on the frenzy surrounding her husband's unfortunate incident in Dormaa.

The Benkumhene issued her first statement from Dubai on Facebook, confirming the news and expressing her gratitude to Ghanaians for their increasing concern.

In her Facebook post, Miracle Adoma also shared a slight update about her husband's condition saying,

"Sorry I can’t respond to the numerous WhatsApp calls on my phone and that of my Husband now. Currently he is stable and we hope for the best. Thanks for the care."

