Jackie Appiah shared a video on Instagram of a dinner she had at her plush mansion with her family and friends

The dinner had stars from Hollywood and Nollywood in attendance, and the actress had a great time with her family and entourage

The video showed the variety of 5-star meals on display and the beautiful interior of her expensive mansion, which was the talk of the town when she first unveiled it in 2021

Popular Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah hosted a private dinner at her Trassacco mansion with family, friends, and stars from Hollywood and Nollywood.

The actress shared a video of the event on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of the lavish gathering.

The dinner featured a variety of five-star meals served in the luxurious dining hall. The video also highlighted the mansion’s interior, including the dining and living areas, which reflected Jackie’s wealth and refined taste.

The house, which is famed for its elegant furnishings and high-end finishes, has been a topic of discussion since its unveiling in 2021.

In 2022, Nigerian actress Luchy Donalds visited the home and shared a video showing its interior, which went viral.

The mansion’s design and grandeur drew attention, with many questioning how Jackie funded the project. Jackie later disclosed in a 2024 interview that the house was the result of 15 years of planning and hard work.

During the dinner, Jackie Appiah and her guests engaged in fun activities, including a karaoke session in the living room.

A standout feature of the home was the unique television set in the living area. The black TV, flanked by gold-coloured speakers, opens and closes like a bird’s wings, adding a futuristic touch to the space.

Jackie Appiah's lifestyle impresses Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

cos_i_luv_you said:

"In Jackie voice”Lo,lo,Look at me,expecting the food like I contributed”yes oo you did.cos it was still ur money.😂"

villas_boaz commented:

"I want to cry saf 😢😢😢. God by the time this year ends, lemme receive miracle 🙏😭. Lemme also enjoy . All Christmas, I was indoors. Money paaa oo hmmm. God, do a miracle for me this year 🙏🙏😭 beg you . I can’t fail myself."

nana_prempeh79 said:

"@jackieappiah letter from Canada 🇨🇦, just would like to remind you that me your Canadian brother will be looking for my invite this year to party 🥳 with you. #Jackie you're blessed 🙌🏾 and continue to stay blessed.🙌🏾"

charleins7 wrote:

"Yellow ! Foodeeee haa laugh ! JPEE and sorted na waa haa ! take care to dear."

kobirana said:

"This one no be detty December. Super CLEAN December.😍"

