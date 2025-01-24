Nana Ama McBrown, in a video she shared on her Snapchat page, drove an expensive 2021 Escalade in town

The actress, who was in high spirits as she drove the high-end vehicle, looked gorgeous in a blue jeans outfit and an expensive wig

McBrown is a lover of cars and owns numerous high-end vehicles aside from the Escalade, including a Range Rover, Chevrolet, and G Wagon, among others

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has been spotted driving a 2021 Cadillac Escalade in a video she shared on Snapchat. The video showed her in high spirits as she drove through town in the luxury vehicle.

McBrown wore a simple blue jeans outfit and a high-quality wig, looking stylish as she enjoyed the ride.

The Escalade featured a curved OLED display, which includes a 14.2-inch cluster display screen located behind the steering wheel. This feature, introduced in the 2021 model, enhances driver visibility and creates a modern, immersive driving experience.

The actress is known for her love of cars and owns several high-end vehicles. Her collection includes a Range Rover, a Chevrolet, a G-Wagon, and others.

McBrown started driving at a young age and received her first car at 20 as a gift from her then-boyfriend. She has since owned more vehicles but did not spend money on her first one.

Ghanaians praise McBrown's love for cars & beauty

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Heart Of Music said:

"You see the cars in the background? Escalade Cadillac be that 🔥🔥 aswear forget land cruiser."

Raphael Ofori commented:

"I love your Cadillac Escalade because we have one."

malik baako:

"Those with vision are complimenting the car, those with eyes are complimenting her beauty, and those who are fashionistas are complimenting her style 😂 abeg no one should come for me na play oo."

mrsankamah_ said:

"LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, welcome! The Queen, HER EXCELLENCY !!!!!!"

nanaquamiradical_ wrote:

"God always keep you high, Mom. I want you to help me join DWP Academy please, Mom."

fancy_backpacksgh said:

"Ne F3 ! HER Excellency in Every Sense of the Word! ❤️🙌."

ohemaaafrakomaa said:

"My people nnkuraaases33m no ad)))) so abbah. S3 moagye moaniso. Her Excellency keep opening their eyes. #Brim."

jackielilac wrote:

"Still the only Empress that ever existed 🔥🔥 only one I know of and the others !!!"

iam_adwoasweetsweet said:

"Too fresh like an early morning palm wine 😍 you look so yummy and presentable 😍 her Excellency papabi."

bohemia.blizzy wrote:

"My all-time favorite ❤️ Her Royal Majesty 🔥 You always shine like a diamond.♦️"

Shatta Wale purchases Rolls Royce

Another celebrity who has proven to have an immense love for luxury vehicles is Shatta Wale, who recently added one more to his collection.

YEN.com.gh reported that the musician had bought a Rolls Royce from overseas and was planning to ship it to Ghana, which excited his fan base.

Shatta Wale already has an Escalade, multiple Range Rovers, a Lamborghini and others in the garage of his multi-million dollar home.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

