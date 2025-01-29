Cristiano Ronaldo Jr's barber, Legacy The Barber visited Ghana and gave blogger Zionfelix a haircut after an interview session they had

In a video, the Saudi Arabia-based barber gave Zionfelix a beautiful taper fade haircut that gave him a significant facelift and put a smile on his face

Legacy The Barber who has been in Saudi Arabia for years impressed many Ghanaians with his skill and they commended him in the comments section of the video

In a video circulating online, the Saudi Arabia-based barber gave Zionfelix a clean taper fade, which significantly enhanced his look. Many Ghanaians praised his skills in the comments section, impressed by the precision of the haircut.

Legacy The Barber has gained attention since becoming the personal barber of Cristiano Ronaldo’s son. His career took a major step forward after Ronaldo moved to Al Nassr from Manchester United and relocated to Saudi Arabia with his family.

The Ghanaian barber has since built a strong reputation, sharing videos of his interactions with Ronaldo Jr., where they bond and have fun during haircut sessions.

During his interview with Zionfelix, Legacy The Barber spoke about life in Saudi Arabia, describing it as a great place with opportunities.

He encouraged Ghanaians interested in travelling to the country to consider it. He also noted that there was a large employment opportunity for barbers in the country noting that there was a need for more barbers in the country.

Ronaldo Jr's babrber impresses Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Raymond Reddington said:

"So as the international barber stepped down everybody go cut ein hair."

Nana Boat😁✌️commented:

"Later Zion will tell us he and Ronaldo son use one barber.😂"

Kobby's Collection reacted:

"Wei yombo nkoaaa,after bathing p3,back to default settings."

Skyper Electricals commented:

"Bro don’t use the machine u used on Ronaldo’s son on any Ghanaian wai.😂"

Raymond Brown 🟤said:

"I wish i got him one time to Barbar my hair 😔 but my money no reach his level."

Qhuajo Dhrak commented:

"But let's put jokes aside legacy good ❤️."

ODEHYIE TOPNOTCH👑wrote:

"Legacy the what 😁???… the best."

yari_philippians4.13 reacted:

"For christmas i would like to see crissss 😭 and you because you look like a good person."

𝒜𝓁ℯ𝓍 𝒫𝒶𝒹𝒾𝓁𝓁𝒶 said:

"Legacy the baba will always be my fave barber."

Prophetess Joyce wrote:

"The best barber from the middle east.❤️"

