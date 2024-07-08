Cristiano Ronaldo's Son Cristiano Jnr Bonds With Ghanaian Barber Legacy In Video
- Cristian Ronaldo Jnr, in a video, bonded with popular Ghanaian barber Legacy The Barber as he gets a haircut from him
- In the video, the son of the football icon was seated on the barber's chair while a friend recorded while they chanted Legacy's name
- The video, which was shared on TikTok by the barber, excited many Ghanaians who were excited to see him work for such a high-profile personality
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., the son of the famous football star Cristiano Ronaldo, captured the attention of many with a heartwarming video.
In the video, Ronaldo Jr. could be seen bonding with popular Ghanaian barber Legacy The Barber while getting a haircut. This moment, recorded by a friend, showed a lovely interaction between young Ronaldo and the barber.
Legacy The Barber is a well-known barber based in Saudi Arabia who is celebrated for his barbering skills. The video, which Legacy shared on TikTok, quickly went viral and delighted many Ghanaians. Many Ghanaians expressed joy and pride in seeing a local Ghanaian talent working with someone from such a renowned family.
GH barber and Ronaldo Jr warm hearts
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
Kwaku forex said:
This guy was my School father at Ahisco
I thought his friend was Jnr, until I saw Jnr.
Sophie Spring commented:
TBH he is sooo fine but this video is sooo cute
Tessssaaaaajjj said:
Brooo they way he speaks english tho i just luv him
J✨ reacted:
i swear all CR7 jr friends got hair like him
mokosalah4 commented:
This guy really force , we proud of u legacy the barber
Asamoah Gyan on Ronaldo's penalty
In another story, Asamoah Gyan has reacted to Ronaldo weeping after his penalty miss against Slovenia in the ongoing Euro 2024.
The former Black Stars captain, in a discussion on Wontumi TV, compared Ronaldo's miss to his infamous World Cup quarter-final miss against Uruguay in 2010.
Gyan said situations like that were part of football, adding that Ronaldo's miss did not harm the team, which eventually qualified for the quarter-final of the competition.
