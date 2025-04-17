Ghanaian actress and style influencer Jackie Appiah has proved to her fans that she is a good cook

The screen siren has shared a video of herself preparing a simple light chicken soup recipe on her Instagram

Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's recipe ahead of the Easter festivities

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has showcased her culinary skills by sharing a simple light chicken soup recipe on her Instagram account.

Jackie Appiah prepares light chicken soup in a viral video. Photo credit: @jackieappiah.

In a recently posted video, Jackie Appiah caught the attention of her followers not only through her cooking but also with her fashionable two-piece outfit as she walked barefoot in her contemporary kitchen.

Jackie Appiah emphasised the importance of properly washing proteins before cooking in the trending Instagram.

Jackie Appiah proves she is a chef

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson and other celebrities have commented on Jackie Appiah's vlog on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

nancyisimeofficial

"Eiiii! You’re funny kraaa😂😂❤️."

donaldnwobasi

"Please abegi ooh, it's she cooking stew or soup?."

ginotomatomix

"Gino + Jackie = Aduane Pa 🥰🍲."

haroldamenyah stated:

"Light soup wey go Cambridge 😋."

lydiaforson stated:

"😂😂😂😂 go and fast!."

luckie_lawson stated:

"Where is my plate?"

mzz_natural_kukz stated:

"Our Nigerian sisters and brothers, abi you didn’t see her adding 6 to 12 maggi to taste ooo 😂😂🤣 we do natural spices here in Ghana……. I came in peace."

Jackie Appiah prepares light chicken soup

Celebrity mom Jackie Appiah has shared the ingredients to prepare light chicken soup simply and cost-effectively.

6 Chicken legs

2 onions

3 cloves of Garlic

5 cm Ginger

Salt to taste

2 Scotch bonnet peppers

Tomatoes paste

6 Garden eggs

How to prepare light chicken soup

Add the chicken to a pan. Slice one onion. Chop the garlic. Slice the ginger. Blend and add all into the pot with some salt and a cup of water. Season the chicken with preferred natural spices and salt. Stir to mix and add the vegetables to cook. Cover to simmer for five to seven minutes.. The time for this depends on whether you have soft or hard chicken. Remove all the vegetables and blend until smooth. Pour directly into the meat and add the dried and grilled fish if preferred. Add the tomato paste and stir to mix. Allow to cook for ten to fifteen minutes, then remove from the heat.

Jackie Appiah hosts Hollywood stars in Ghana

Jackie Appiah made headlines by hosting well-known Hollywood personalities at a lavish event in her home.

Dressed in an elegant spaghetti-strap maxi dress paired with a matching kimono, she welcomed guests, including media mogul Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees Harris.

Yandy Smith-Harris turned heads in a stylish cutout denim outfit by Fashionova, complemented by a pearl necklace and silver accessories.

The video of Jackie Appiah chilling with Yandy Smith-Harris and other stars is below:

Jackie Appiah bags a Master's degree

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Jackie Appiah who recently celebrated her academic achievements as she earned a master's degree from the University of Ghana, Legon.

She graduated with honours alongside her manager, Samira Yakubu. Her stylish appearance at the graduation ceremony, featuring a chic pantsuit and impeccable hairstyle, further highlighted her multifaceted talents and achievements.

