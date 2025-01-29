Okomfuor Kwadee was spotted in public for the first time in months following his battle with mental health issues

In a video, the legendary rapper engaged in an intense conversation with an individual in front of a house

The video triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians, who were surprised at Okomfuor Kwadee's current look

Legendary Ghanaian rapper and songwriter Jerry Anaba, popularly known as Okomfour Kwadee has courted attention after a recent video of him surfaced on social media.

Following his rise to prominence in the Ghanaian music industry in the middle 2000s, the rapper has had many personal struggles, which have hampered the progress of his once blossoming career.

Over the years, Okomfour Kwadee, who hails from Navrongo in the Upper East Region, has struggled with his mental health on several occasions and has been admitted to many psychiatric hospitals for evaluation after constant battles with hard substance abuse.

In 2022, the rapper's mother said her son had been abandoned at a rehab centre after Lord Kenya took him there in 2020 after a mental breakdown. She added that she had tried all she could to help her 'sick' son get better but to no avail.

Kwadee's mother pleaded with friends, fans and the general public to help her seek proper medical care for him.

In 2024, the rapper was spotted looking lean as he drank Pito, a local beer and delivered a freestyle while hanging out with his friends.

Okomfuor Kwadee also looked unkempt as he wore a men's tank top and paired it with jeans with the ends folded upwards during a performance in front of a large crowd in his hometown.

Despite the efforts of some of his colleagues in the music industry to help him fully recover from his issues including Lord Kenya, the rapper has continued to struggle and eventually disappeared from the limelight.

Okomfuor Kwadee spotted in public

In a viral social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Okomfuor Kwadee was spotted engaging in a conversation with an individual who wore an outfit similar to a police uniform in front of a house.

The video showed the rapper looking unkempt, frail and unrecognisable as he explained an incident to the individual.

The video garnered the attention of many Ghanaians, who were also surprised by Okomfuor's current look and expressed concerns about his physical well-being.

Below is the video of Okomfuor Kwadee:

Okomfuor Kwadee's current look stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Okomfuor Kwadee's current look.

Kwabena aning commented:

"Okomfo, God will help you bro. God's time is the best."

Blaq Khartel GH said:

"If he dies, all these so-called stars will flood his funeral with donations 🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️."

Alfred Boateng commented:

"He needs help with money."

Captain said:

"Kwadee's issue is beyond what we think, if you try to help him, his own family comes after you."

Gestalt M. O. Descartes commented:

"While being empathetic to him. Try to be mindful of the words that come from your mouth because words are powerful. Kwadee's words were dangerous."

Funny Face shows his physical transformation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Funny Face showed his physical transformation after his spate of mental health issues.

In a video, the comic actor looked healthy and appeared to have regained his full fitness as he listened to music in a car.

The video of Funny Face showing his transformation garnered reactions from fans, who were excited to see him healthy.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

