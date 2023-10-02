Rashida Black Beauty and Kofi Kinaata thrilled ravers at a concert in Berekum on Sunday, October 1, 2023

They performed Kofi Kinaata's 2018 hit song MalaFaka in the video

Many people talked about how they had missed her and prayed for her to be consistent in the entertainment industry

Viral internet sensation Rashida Black Beauty resurfaced in the limelight after a video of her performing with rapper Kofi Kinaata at a concert in Berekum on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Rashida Black Beauty and Kofi Kinaata in Berekum. Image Credit: @malafaka515

Source: Instagram

Rashida Black Beauty performs with Kofi Kinaata

Rashidatu Mohamed, known as Rashida Black Beauty, has resurfaced after a long hiatus in the media.

She was captured performing with Kofi Kinaata at a concert in Berekum, Bono Region of Ghana.

Kofi Kinaata entertained the crowd with his hit song MalaFaka, which he performed with the Rashida Black Beauty.

About Rashida Black Beauty

Meanwhile, Rashida Black Beauty became a viral sensation when she shared a video narrating how her boyfriend ‘Kushman’ jilted her for another lady called Abigail.

The video won the Viral Video of the Year at the 2017 Viasat 1’s Jigwe Awards, a situation which many were not happy with.

Also, in 2017, the young lady went viral again after her adult video leaked online. She went off the radar after giving birth in 2019 until her performance with Kofi Kinaata.

Below are videos of Rashida Black Beauty performing with Kofi Kinaata at a concert in Berekum.

Ghanaians react as they spot Rashida Black Beauty performing with Kofi Kinaata in Berekum

Many people in the comments said they had missed and prayed for her to bounce back. Others were also stunned by her growth.

See some of the comments below:

Haskeey Ridwan ❤❤ said:

Rashida will bounce back again; you guys should watch out

Baby Glo said:

The mood got her

Am lovable ❤️❤️❤️ said:

Miss this girl

Vërmä said:

Big ups to RHASHIDA ❤️

EVANS TWUM JNR. said:

You're giving Kushman heartbreak. You look beautiful though

miss Ama said:

I miss you, gal

AMA said:

Rashida, we miss you

Abena Black Beauty said:

Always be happy, Darling ❤️❤️

