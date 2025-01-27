Lil Win's ex-wife Patricia Afriyie has followed in her former husband's footsteps and launched her acting career

Patricia was featured in a low-budget comedy skit, made by TikTok content creator Original KK

Many Ghanaians were impressed and praised Lil Win's ex-wife Patricia Afriyie for featuring in the comedy skit

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Patricia Afriyie, the ex-wife of Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has ventured into the acting business.

Lil Win's Ex-Wife Patricia Afriyie features in a low-budget comedy skit. Photo source: @original.kk87 and @smartghana

Source: TikTok

Content creator Original KK, who has amassed over 9,000 followers on TikTok, shared his newest skit, a low-quality visual which featured his close friend Patricia.

Patricia Afriyie has followed in her ex-husband's footsteps as an upcoming actor looking to possibly land a big break in the Ghanaian movie industry.

In Original KK's skit, Lil Win's ex-wife played the role of an MTN Mobile Money vendor, who was approached by the content creator who wanted to withdraw money from his wallet by the roadside.

Patricia Afriyie and his customer's Mobile Money business transaction was interrupted by two other individuals, who began to repeat whatever the customer said.

Lil Win's ex-wife recently resurfaced in the public space after keeping herself out of the limelight for a while following the split from her ex-husband.

In a recent interview with blogger Poleeno Multimedia, Patricia Afriyie received compliments about her physical transformation as she spoke about her current relationship with Lil Win, who is now married to his second wife, Maame Serwaa, who recently relocated to Ghana following her stint in the USA.

She shared that she was on good terms with her husband and was among numerous people who visited him after he was hospitalised in the hospital following his tragic car crash, which claimed the life of a three-year-old boy.

Patricia and Lil Win, who have multiple children together, ended their marriage several years ago after being together before the actor rose to prominence in the Kumawood movie industry in the 2010s.

In 2017, Patricia Afriyie made several claims about her marriage to Lil Win. She accused her former husband of mistreating her and making her feel unwanted in their home throughout their marriage.

During the interview, Patricia recalled an incident where Lil Win reportedly confiscated a car he had gifted her and used it as a taxi. She also accused him of being controlling and abusive during their marriage, making it difficult for her to speak out or seek help from her friends and family.

Since their divorce, Lil Win has remarried. In 2022, he tied the knot with Maame Serwaa, and the couple has several children together.

Watch the video below:

Lil Win's ex-wife's skit stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

HUDA BEAUTY commented:

"This woman is beautiful ❤️."

Joseph Cobbinah said:

"I can't stop laughing 🤣🤣🤣."

Ataabroni commented:

"She is looking good."

Yiisha's collection said:

"She is nice paa o😍."

Strika unveils trailer of a new skit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Strika unveiled the trailer for his second skit after his dismissal from Dr Likee's creative group.

The former child actor had previously released a skit, which garnered criticism from many Ghanaians over its low video quality.

Strika received major plaudits from Ghanaians, who commended him for improving his creative content after the initial backlash.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh