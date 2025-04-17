Ghanaian TikToker Naomi Asiamah, popularly called Hajia Bintu, looked unrecognisable in a stylish black outfit

Hajia Bintu, famous for her voluptuous figure, showcased a slimmer physique in an Instagram video

Some social media users have commented on Hajia Bintu's new look and no-makeup face on Instagram

Ghanaian TikTok sensation Naomi Asiamah, widely known as Hajia Bintu, has captured the attention of social media users with a captivating new video that has taken the internet by storm.

In the trending clip, which has been showcased by YEN.com.gh on Thosecalledcelebs, the celebrated brand influencer, renowned for her curvaceous figure, appears noticeably slimmer and exudes an air of elegance.

TikToker Hajia Bintu Slims Down, Looks Unrecognisable in a Trending Video: "This is The Best Weight"

Source: Instagram

Hajia Bintu was dressed in a chic black spaghetti strap ruched dress that beautifully accentuates her figure. Hajia Bintu radiates confidence and poise.

In the lively video, she showcases her delightful dance moves alongside a friend, embodying a carefree spirit that resonates with her fans.

She opted for a makeup-free look that highlights her striking features, complemented by a stylish short bob hairstyle.

This fresh appearance has certainly turned heads and sparked conversations among her followers.

The video of Hajia Bintu's new look is below:

Hajia Bintu rocks a knitted outfit

In a recent photo, Hajia Bintu's two-piece outfit has become the talk of the town. She wore a long-sleeve knitted top paired with a sleek bodycon skirt, which did not quite resonate with some Ghanaians.

Despite the mixed reactions, the fashionista accessorised impeccably with black stilettos and a sophisticated gold designer clutch purse, enhancing her overall ensemble with shimmering gold earrings that added a touch of glamour.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

carl.durham.733

"It’s so nice to see a beautiful woman with clothes on and is happy and beautiful and see knows she is beautiful."

kenadevu

"The flesh is beginning to leave the bones. No condition is permanent 😂😂😂."

carl.durham.733

"Class and style you go young lady 😍😍😍🔥🔥."

sodakisarebel

"What happened.?

kennedyckennedy

"Looking old wt happens?."

marvyhughes

"She's now getting old."

The video of Hajia Bintu's gorgeous outfit available on FashionNova is below:

Hajia Bintu models in a black dress

Beauty entrepreneur Hajia Bintu made waves on Instagram with a striking black long-sleeve lace jumpsuit.

The custom-made turtleneck design accentuated her curves beautifully, while a bold red faux fur coat and matching red stilettos completed her look, making a powerful fashion statement that further highlights her influence among the youth.

Hajia Bintu has evolved her style, and she remains a prominent figure in the realm of social media, inspiring many with her bold choices and undeniable charisma.

Check out the photos below:

Hajia Bintu travels to London in style

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian TikTok celebrity Hajia Bintu, who led an opulent lifestyle during her vacation in the UK.

The young female entrepreneur went to a fancy restaurant for a date night wearing a short dress and high-end heels.

Social media users have commented on Hajia Bintu's gorgeous outfit as she posed with an unknown man in a viral video.

