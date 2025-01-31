ESPN UK in a post on TikTok used Ghanaian musician Aligata App's humorous 'Okafuor Didi' song in a post on TikTok

The post was a tribute to Ghana's 2010 World Cup squad which made it to the quarter-finals of the competition and became a topic of discussion due to how they bowed out of the competition

In the comments section of the post, many Ghanaians were surprised to see the official ESPN UK account use the humorous song in a post

ESPN UK has caught the attention of many Ghanaians after using musician Aligata App's song ‘Okafuor Didi’ in a TikTok post about Ghana’s 2010 World Cup squad.

The post was a tribute to the team that reached the quarter-finals before losing to Uruguay in a controversial match. The post had a grid photo with portrait photos of every member of the squad while the song played in the background.

The 2010 Black Stars squad did well in the World Cup but their dramatic ending of the game with Uruguay is what caught the attention of the world. Ghana had a chance to make history as the first African team to reach the semi-finals but the dream did not materialise.

With the score at 1-1 in extra time, Uruguay’s Luis Suárez blocked Dominic Adiyiah’s goal-bound header with his hands, resulting in a red card and a penalty for Ghana.

Asamoah Gyan stepped up to take the spot-kick but hit the crossbar. The match went to a penalty shootout, where Ghana lost and exited the tournament. Asamoah Gyan's miss is a cross he has carried throughout and after his career.

Many Ghanaians in the comments section were surprised that ESPN UK used ‘Okafuor Didi’ in the video. The song has become a viral sensation on TikTok because of its humour. Its use by ESPN was seen by Ghanaians as an unexpected choice for a post.

ESPN UK surprise Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

ellis said:

"The most complete squad the African continent ever saw! From gyan to young Ayew to Stephen appiah to muntari to Kp Boateng! You just had to be there."

Unknown commented:

"Ahhh I had to come back to check who posted it , with the sound ..how do y’all get these sounds …do you even understand the sound."

lEo_Beverly wrote:

"As a Ghanaian I’m very proud, you can imagine the smile on my face as I saw this."

Umar Boa Sah said:

"When opponents saw this squad, they already knew they've drawn or lost the game 😅😂, absolute peak 💪🏾🥲."

Van-Ess | Lifestyle Vlog commented:

"Unfortunately we will never get a team like this, ever again!"

