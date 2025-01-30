Black Sherif has officially released his much anticipated single 'So It Goes' which features Nigerian singer Fireboy DML

The musician dropped the song and a beautiful visualiser that complemented the storyline of the emotional tune well

Black Sherif's fans have reacted to the song, praising him for his talent and expressing love for the new song

Popular Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has released his much-anticipated single So It Goes, featuring Nigerian singer Fireboy DML.

The song, which carries deep emotion and a touching storyline about a lover, arrived with a visually captivating visualiser that perfectly complemented its theme.

Fans had been eagerly waiting for this collaboration since Black Sherif teased it a few days ago. He built anticipation by unveiling the cover art on Instagram, sparking excitement among his followers.

Now that the track is out, listeners have flooded social media with reactions, praising the Ghanaian star for his artistry and the emotional depth behind the tune. Fireboy DML’s unique vocals have also been praised by music lovers.

So It Goes is set to be part of Black Sherif’s upcoming sophomore album, Iron Boy, an album that he has been teasing since 2024 but has yet to release.

His previous release, Lord I’m Amazed, has already made an impact.

The song, which dropped on January 9, quickly climbed the charts and made its way onto the UK Afrobeats Singles Chart, where it continues to hold its place alongside hit tracks like Awuke by Davido and YG Marley.

Black Sherif's song stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

Great ness said:

"Blacko your melody is I came from a place, where all we had was nothing."

👹👹AMG 🥶ANTHEM said:

"This track is more powerful. 😫😫😫Can’t wait to listen to the full album."

Kay said:

"Charley I sark fan, but this guy dey give me reasons always to follow am oo. good one."

🇬🇭BELIEVE🇳🇬 said:

"The moment I heard my BLACKO’s first song ‘Money’ I told my sister that this guy will be one of the greatest artists in Ghana and Africa, we are still witnessing, he will go far than this .BLACK."

RƐΔLITƔ_GH🇬 said:

"Those who loves beat than lyrics will say he is one way. Oh God give them listening ears to understand good lyrics 🔥🔥🔥 BLACKO."

CwesiMonster wrote:

"If you see the light, remember that I was with you when u were a lost, lonely lover. Don’t forget about me so soon.😭"

De Gong said:

"I believe IRONBOY will bring Grammys cus he knws wat he’s doing…Kk International."

$laweh wrote:

"Blacko get him own pattern of song him self….he no dey watch nobody."

Black's colleague Shatta Wale buys new vehicle

Shatta Wale, Black Sherif's senior colleague has also caught the attention of the media but not for music reasons.

The musician unveiled his brand-new BMW which has impressed many Ghanaians due to its sleek look and design.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, the car is the latest addition to his already impressive collection of vehicles.

