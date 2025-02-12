Asamoah Gyan in a video he shared on his Instagram page happily sang gospel tunes in the comfort of his car

In the video, the ex-Black Stars captain could not hide his smile as he sang the lyrics of the song word for word which impressed his followers

In the comments section, Asamoah Gyan's handsome look became a topic of discussion as many folks noted that he was ageing gracefully

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has caught attention with a video of himself singing gospel songs in his car.

Asamoah Gyan sings gospel songs in his car. Photo source: asamoahgyan

Source: Instagram

The footballer shared the video on his Instagram page, where he happily sang every word of the song with a smile.

Fans were impressed by his passion, with many praising his singing skills. However, the comment section also focused on his appearance.

Some followers noted that he was ageing quickly, while others pointed out that he still looked handsome despite the changes.

Outside football, Asamoah Gyan has always had a strong interest in music. In 2018, he was featured on Stonebwoy’s ‘Dirty Enemies.’ He also played a key role in the late musician Castro’s hit song ‘Odo Pa,’ which also featured Kofi Kinaata. The song became a major success in Ghana.

Gyan and Castro collaborated on other songs as well, including ‘Do The Dance’ and ‘African Girls,’ both of which were widely popular. His lyrics from ‘African Girls’ remained on the lips of many Ghanaians for years.

Asamoah Gyan the former Black Stars captain on the pitch. Photo source: asamoahgyan

Source: Getty Images

Asamoah Gyan's latest look stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

ohemaabeautyofficial said:

"You look like you already spent all the money you made from football ⚽️. That's sad."

she_loves_stonebwoyb reacted:

"See me laughing while commenting 😂😂😂. U should have been a musician not a footballer, 😂😂 and I should have been ur manager . We love u more."

iamjane.nana said:

"I think you are a gospel motivational singer not a footballer.😂"

edward_saah wrote:

"Superstar, any song you vibe dey blow again big time."

freepee1 commented:

"Baby jet you are growing ooo. Apply Shea butter more."

Sulley Muntari makes public appearance

Sulley Muntari, the former teammate of Asamoah Gyan also caught attention recently as he made a rare public appearance in a video.

YEN.com.gh reported that the musician was dressed in a simple outfit as he walked the streets by himself.

Many Ghanaians were happy to see him. Some pointed out that the footballer was not big on smiles.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh