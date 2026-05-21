TV3 presenter Anita Akuffo’s husband-to-be, Opoku Sanaa, has drawn attention after their pre-wedding photos surfaced online

The musician and creative entrepreneur has built a solid music career, with several songs available on streaming platforms

His songs, including Nameless Emotions, Royalty, and Easy Life, have become part of the conversation about his public profile

TV3 presenter Anita Akuffo’s husband-to-be, Opoku Sanaa, has drawn attention after news of their upcoming marriage surfaced online.

Songs by Anita Akuffo’s husband-to-be are now being discovered after news of the TV3 presenter's engagement went viral. Image credit: Opoku Saana

Source: Instagram

Many social media users first got to know him through the marriage conversation after Anita shared beautiful pre-wedding photos with him.

However, beyond the excitement surrounding the union, Opoku Sanaa also has a creative life that many people are now paying attention to.

Opoku Saana's life beyond entrepreneurship

Opoku Sanaa is a businessman and creative entrepreneur, as well as a musician, music director, and producer whose works are available on digital music platforms.

His music background has added another interesting angle to the conversation about Anita Akuffo’s husband-to-be.

While some people only knew him through the wedding buzz, others have now started checking out his songs and artistic journey.

Songs by Opoku Saana trend

Some of his songs online include Nameless Emotions, Royalty, Easy Life, Serendipity, Without Words, and Perspectives.

He has also worked on projects such as Sound Optics, It’s Time, and The Greatest Mixtape EP.

Watch one of his YouTube videos below:

For someone who operates within the creative space, Opoku Sanaa’s music life shows that he has been building his own identity away from the attention that has come with his relationship with the TV3 presenter.

His work as a bassist and music director also gives a deeper look into his craft.

It suggests that his involvement in music goes beyond just recording songs, with a wider creative background that includes performance, production, and direction.

Watch another YouTube video below:

Who is Anita Akuffo?

Anita Akuffo, on the other hand, remains one of the familiar faces on Ghanaian television.

She has earned love from many viewers through her calm personality, style and confident presence on screen.

The news of her upcoming marriage has therefore excited many of her fans, especially those who have followed her journey in the media space.

Her pre-wedding caption also added emotion to the story. Quoting Isaiah 60:22, she wrote, 'When the time is right, I, the Lord, will make it happen.'

Many fans have since treated the line as a reflection of patience, timing, and gratitude.

Although the wedding details have not been fully made public, the conversation around the couple continues to grow.

For now, Opoku Sanaa is not only being discussed as Anita Akuffo’s husband-to-be.

His music life and some of his popular songs have also become part of the public interest surrounding him.

Regina Van Helvert's fiancé, Dr Chris, surprises her with a romantic proposal ahead of their wedding. Photo source: @proposalgh

Source: Instagram

Video of Regina Van Helvert's beautiful proposal

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a video capturing Regina Van Helvert's partner, Dr Chris, had emerged ahead of their marriage.

The proposal video, which follows the couple's pre-wedding photo shoot, showed the media personality shedding some tears of happiness.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh