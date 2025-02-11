A video of Evangelist Mama Pat invested in a serious prayer session despite heavy downpour has surfaced on social media

The renowned internet sensation looked serious as she prayed in the rain without any footwear or head cover

The video garnered significant traction on social media as fans expressed their thoughts about Mama Pat

Ghanaian preacher Evangelist Mama Pat, aka Nana Agradaa, was seen showcasing her spiritual side as a church leader.

In a recently published video, Evangelist Mama Pat appeared to have taken some time off her busy schedule for some unusual prayers despite the unfavourable weather conditions.

The Heaven's Way church founder had no footwear or head cover on as she prayed during the heavy downpour.

The video has gathered significant traction, with over a thousand people weighing in on the former priestess' devout lifestyle.

The televangelist is known for her hot takes and never-ending feuds with influential Ghanaian personalities.

The controversial Agradaa has already had an eventful year so far especially when it comes to picking quarrels.

She was one of several religious figures who criticised Prophet Ogyaba after he admitted to cheating on his wife with a woman reported to be a singer in her church.

Agradaa's prayer session amid rain stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Agradaa's prayer session.

Ohemaa Perp said:

"You people should stop that, can’t you see she is praying for Ghana 😂."

@hayden😇 wrote:

"Those wondering why the makeup is still on her face no, let me explain. It’s about 30 layers nti 3b3duru last layer no na w’awie😭😹."

Emprez Amponsah remarked:

"Some people will go and see Agradaa in Heaven & be shocked 😂😂😂😂."

QwecciNipples noted:

"The boy that came in the video will be in trouble after she’s done and watching it 😂😂."

Ms.Tee🇬🇭🦋 shared:

"And if the main Agradaa (thunder) pae, 3ne3 na agradaa to agradaa = die hard fan."

naaju28 commented:

"Aswear, she will later come and lie say na she made it rain that day😂😂😂."

Nana Adwoa boroni commented:

"Agradaa still has makeup on while it is raining eeei Maame Wei 😂😂😂😂."

majesty Electrical Engineering added:

"Ad3n Agradaa act Indian movie anaa.. Daabio ne nan no woahy3 brown socks anaa wa kala ne nan ase."

Agradaa and husband compose new song

In a related post, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa had performed an original song which she had composed with her husband at church.

During the church service, the Asiamahs mounted the stage to extend their gratitude to God for sustaining their marriage.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

