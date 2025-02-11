John Dumelo was approached by some students of the University of Ghana to take photos and while taking the photos the two ladies shared a heart desire of theirs

They pitched the idea of working at GRA to the actor-turned-politician in a playful manner, stating that they wanted to enjoy the national cake

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians were pleased by their boldness and found the way they made their request inappropriate

Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon and Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, John Dumelo, was approached by two University of Ghana students for a photo in a video.

John Dumelo has an interesting encounter with UG students. Photo source: efuaofficial_, johndumelo

Source: TikTok

While taking the pictures, the ladies playfully expressed their desire to work at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), saying they wanted to enjoy the ‘national cake.’

A video of the interaction went viral, attracting mixed reactions. Some Ghanaians found the students’ confidence amusing and praised their boldness.

However, others were displeased with their choice of words. The phrase ‘'chop the money some'’ sparked criticism, with many arguing that it encouraged the wrong mindset about public service.

John Dumelo, who has been an advocate for youth involvement in agriculture, did not respond to the request in the video and quickly withdrew himself from the ladies.

His recent appointment as Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture puts him in a position to influence policies that create job opportunities, especially in the agricultural sector.

He was appointed by President John Mahama to serve as deputy to Hon. Eric Opoku, who was recently approved by the vetting committee. The appointment was part of a ministerial reshuffle that included nine others for key positions in Finance, Education, and Interior.

Young ladies who approached John Dumelo cause stir

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

TemaBoy🇬🇭🇺🇲🇨🇭 said:

"GRA doesn't pay that well oo..there are better paid institutions like BoG."

Orby_freaky commented:

"U see the way he dey lef the lady fast 🤣 Mahama worn them say them no come dey play."

Eric Boakye Agyemang (Obama gh

"Small girls you have met a helper see what you’re pushing him away with, he was interested in they working at GRA until we want to chop the money too came in hmm."

Dumelo takes pictures with another UG girl

In another video, the MP took photos with another beautiful lady from the school.

YEN.com.gh reported that John Dumelo honoured the request of the young lady to take pictures with him with glee.

In the video, the happiness of the lady was palpable as she posed next to the honourable minister.

Source: YEN.com.gh