Sulley Muntari was spotted walking the streets of Accra in a viral video as he made a rare public appearance to the excitement of many Ghanaians

The successful retired footballer was casually dressed in shorts, a t-shirt and a cap as he shyly passed in front of a crowd by the street

Muntari kept a straight face and looked at his phone as he walked by the crowd who stared at him keenly

Former Black Stars international Sulley Muntari was spotted walking the streets of Accra in a viral video, drawing excitement from many Ghanaians.

Sulley Muntari spotted in public fixated on his phone. Photo source: goshers

Source: Instagram

The retired midfielder, who rarely makes public appearances, was casually dressed in shorts, a t-shirt, and a cap.

In the video, Muntari kept a straight face and focused on his phone as he passed a crowd that watched him closely. Many social media users expressed surprise at seeing him in public, noting how difficult it is to spot him.

Sulley Muntari has earned a lot of respect in the football community and it is for a good reason. The midfielder commenced his illustrious career in Ghana, playing for respected local side Liberty Professionals. He had a dream move and left Ghana for Italy in 2001 where he joined Udinese.

He made a considerable number of appearances for the Italian top-flight team. His career progressed even further when clubs across Europe and beyond came calling. He played for Inter Milan, Portsmouth, AC Milan, Sunderland, Al Ittihad, Pescara, Deportivo La Coruña, and Albacete.

In the closing chapter of his, he returned to his roots to play for Hearts of Oak, bringing experience and leadership to the squad. He retired shortly after, ending a successful career that saw him represent Ghana at multiple AFCON tournaments and three World Cups.

Sulley Muntari's public appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Brabizkolletionz13 said:

"Principled man with a simple lifestyle, much love."

Real Hatimi commented:

"Rich man walking simple like that, Champions League winner, played for both Milan teams, scored against Messi and Barca."

BOSPHADA1_CEO reacted:

"Aswear to see Muntari smile na by connection.🤩"

Superman said:

"African retired players look very young and energetic than European players."

Rare video of Asem surfaces

Musician Asem has also made a rare public appearance which has got many Ghanaians talking.

YEN.com.gh reported that in a video, the musician was at a bar happily drinking beer and enjoying his life.

Asem who left Ghana for abroad has been missing from the limelight and seemed to have lost a significant amount of weight.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh