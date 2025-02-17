Nigerian politician and billionaire Ned Nwoko has denied being the father of Chika Ike's unborn baby

Regina Daniels' husband has released a lengthy press statement to refute the rumours about secretly marrying Chika Ike as his seventh wife

Some social media users have commented on the Ned Nwoko's post that is trending on Instagram

Regina Daniels' husband, Ned Nwoko has set the record straight after it was alleged that he is the father of Nigerian actress Chika Ike's unborn baby.

He has firmly denied any claims of being the father of Chika Ike's child in a viral statement he has released on his official social media pages.

Regina Daniels' husband New Nwoko says he is not the father of Chika Ike's unborn baby. Photo credit: @chikaike.

Source: Instagram

To add a delightful twist to the situation, he also shared a beautiful family photo that reflects the beautiful bond between him and his gorgeous wife Regina Daniels.

"OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM THE DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS"

"Our attention has been drawn to the recent false rumors alleging that Senator Prince Ned Munir Nwoko is planning to marry Nollywood actress Chika Ike as his seventh wife and that she is pregnant for him."

"We categorically state that these claims are entirely baseless and a product of malicious speculation. Similarly, reports claiming he made statements about Tuface and polygamy are completely untrue."

"As a public figure and with his wife also being an actress, it is not unusual for bloggers seeking attention to fabricate such stories. However, Senator Nwoko is currently on a national assignment, focused on delivering on his political mandate, and has no time for distractions."

"This office remains available to journalists for verification of information, and we remind media practitioners of the consequences of spreading fake news. The public is advised to disregard these rumors and rely only on official statements from his office."

"Signed. Director of Communications. Office of Senator Prince Ned Munir Nwoko."

Check out the post below:

Ned Nwoko attends President Mahama's inauguration

Nigerian billionaire Ned Nwoko and his beautiful wife Regina Daniels were among the top personalities who attended President Mahama's inauguration in Ghana on January 7, 2025.

Check out the photos below:

Nigerian actress Chika Ike flaunts baby bump

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about award-winning Nigerian actress Chika Ike who flaunted her baby bump on Instagram.

For her pregnant picture session, the style influencer looked amazing in a specially designed black outfit.

Betty Irabor and other Nigerian celebrities have commented on Chika Ike's pregnancy pictures.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh