Nigerian politician Ned Nwoko has set an unbreakable record with his high fashion sense for years now

The 64-year-old billionaire and his young wife Regina Daniels have always been trending with their matching outfits

Nigerian lawyer and politician Prince Chinedu Munir Nwoko popularly known as Ned Nwoko and his wife Regina Daniels are among the powerful celebrity couples in Africa.

Aside from their wealth, fame and impressive resumes, the famous couple are known for their high fashion sense either at political or regular events.

Nigerian billionaire Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels rock stylish outfits. Photo credit: @princenednwoko

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled three times Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels took over the internet with their lovely photos.

Ned Nwoko rocks a white outfit

Nigerian politician Ned Nwoko looked dapper in a white two-piece ensemble as he stepped out with his beautiful wife Regina Daniels to a meeting with his constituents.

The famous politician organised an interactive session to discuss issues affecting civil workers in his constituency.

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels looked gorgeous in a white lace ensemble and matching white turban to complete her look.

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels slays in stylish outfits. Photo credit: @regina_daniels.

Source: Original

She accessorised her look with handmade beautiful beads to support her husband at the community event.

Ned Nwoko shared the video on Instagram with his caption:

"I hosted the Anioma community in Abuja, including both active and retired public and civil servants, for an interactive session on constituency issues on Saturday, June 15. While I frequently visit home to engage with most of my constituents, I recognized the need to connect with those residing in Abuja and its environs.

"The event aimed to help them understand my duties and the services I owe them as their senator, make them aware that I am very much reachable, and also seek input from them to better address their needs and concerns."

"We discussed and shared ideas on various constituency matters, particularly the creation of Anioma state. The overwhelming affirmative voice vote for Anioma state demonstrated its importance to every son and daughter of Anioma descent. This is a cause to which I am fully committed."

Watch the video below:

Ned Nwoko looks dapper in jeans

Nigerian politician Ned Nwoko and his beautiful wife Regina Daniels looked adorable together on their lunch date. The wealthy politician wore a simple long-sleeve shirt and blue denim jeans styled with a red baseball cap.

Nigerian-style influencer Regina Daniels looked classy in a black ensemble while showing off her glowing skin and mild makeup.

Ned Nwoko rocks a stylish agbada

Ned Nwoko and his beautiful wife Reginal Daniels looked lovely in white ensembles for a private event.

The celebrity couple gave their fans unique couple style inspiration with their beautiful outfits.

Ned Nwoko wore a classy agbada designed with embroidery that she styled with a red Mobutu hat while Regina Daniels turned heads in a long-sleeve pleated dress.

She wore a centre-parted coloured hairstyle and heavy makeup with pink lipstick to complete her glamorous look.

Nigerian politician Ned Nwoko shared the beautiful photo on Instagram with this caption:

"It was an evening of elegance and diplomacy as we gathered at the British High Commissioner’s residence to honour His Majesty King Charles III’s birthday. With my wife, Regina, by my side, we joined esteemed colleagues, leaders, and friends from across Nigeria in celebrating this bond between our nations."

"The High Commissioner’s team crafted an unforgettable experience, which included a mix of Nigerian flavours and British tradition, all in an atmosphere of warmth and camaraderie."

"As we exchanged thoughts with other distinguished guests, that included traditional rulers, Generals and Captain's of industry, it was a powerful reminder of our shared legacy and vision. Closing the evening with a toast to our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and King Charles III spoke to the deep-rooted friendship and respect between Nigeria and the United Kingdom."

"I am honoured to be part of such a moment as we work towards a future of stronger international ties."

Check out the photos below:

