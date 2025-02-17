Nigerian actress Regina Daniels' billionaire husband Ned Nwoko, is allegedly the father of Nigerian actress Chika Ike's new baby

In light of this, the star actress has deactivated her Instagram account, causing a stir on social media

Many people wondered why Regina Daniels was being dramatic, hinting that she was not the Nigerian billionaire's only wife

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has deactivated her Instagram account amid allegations that her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, is the father of Nigerian actress Chika Ike's baby.

Regina Daniels deactivates Instagram

Chika Ike took to her Instagram account to announce that she was with a child as she dropped baby bump pictures and a video.

The pictures got many people assuming that Chika Ike was carrying the child of Nigerian billionaire Ned Nwoko, the husband of Regina Daniels.

In light of this, Regina, who birthed two children with Mr Nwoko, has deactivated her Instagram account.

Regina Daniels deactivated Instagram

Chika Ike's pregnancy pictures

Reactions to Regina Daniels deactivating her Instagram

Many people in the comment section noted that Regina should have seen it coming since she was not the first wife of the Nigerian billionaire.

Others questioned why she deactivated her Instagram account, hinting that the drama was not needed since she got married to a polygamous man.

Below are the opinions of social media users on the drama involving Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels and Chika Ike:

@JonalistIsrael said:

"You people should leave her alone. She might just be taking a break from public life."

@itsleeswhag said:

"She will still come back. The other wives will talk to her, it’s normal. SHALOM."

@franksdonald said:

"The ones before her didn’t deactivate na what’s the drama for?"

@Sageof_web3 said:

"She thought she would be the last, " Ned: YO YO YO I'm kidding 😂."

@Ekene094 said:

"Regina Daniels is very funny. She had better be expecting more co-wives. 🤣"

Regina Daniels' family

Regina Daniels recounts her trip to Ghana

YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire politician husband, Ned Nwoko, visited Ghana in January 2025.

The couple took to Instagram to share their experiences at President John Dramani Mahama's inauguration.

In a video, Regina Daniels mentioned the various Heads of State, and prominent dignitaries she met and how her fans mobbed her and her husband.

Many of her fans highlighted the love Ghanaians showed her and her husband as they highlighted how beautiful she looked at the ceremony.

