Elon Musk is trending online after a young lady named him the father of her five-month-old baby

A representative of the lady in a statement appealed to the CEO of Tesla Motors to acknowledge his parental role

Social media users who reacted to the issue shared varied opinions on the claims made by the young lady

A 26-year-old young lady has accused the CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk of being the father of her newborn child.

Ashley St. Clair in a post on X disclosed that she welcomed her newborn baby five months ago.

A young lady has taken to social media to name Elon Musk as the father of her baby. Photo credit: @stclairashley/X @ Andrew Harnik /Getty Images

The author and conservative activist said her decision to be discreet about her child's identity was done to protect the child's privacy and safety.

"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days, it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.

I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal, safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child's privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting."

Elon Musk told to recognise the baby

Brian Glicklich, a representative of Ashley released a statement confirming that the young lady and Elon Musk had been privately working on an agreement regarding their child's upbringing.

He then appealed to Elon Musk to publicly acknowledge the parental role of his 13th child.

"Ashley & Elon have been privately working towards the creation of an agreement about raising their child for some time. It is disappointing that a tabloid reporter, who repeatedly ambushed Ashley and her family, made it impossible to complete that process confidentially.

"We are waiting for Elon to publicly acknowledge his parental role with Ashley, to end unwarranted speculation, and Ashley trusts that Elon intends to finish their agreement quickly, in the best interests of the wellbeing and security of the child they share."

The post by Brian Glicklich on X had raked in over 1,000 comments and 1,000 likes at the time of writing this report.

Reactions to Elon Musk baby daddy allegations

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post shared their views on the accusations by Ashley St. Clair against Elon Musk.

@rebelHart2 indicated:

"Does Elon see and spend time with this baby? The answer to this question will determine how much I trust him."

@FakeDeepState wrote:

"I would almost bet money that someone from either Ashley's or Elon's camp leaked the story so it would get out this way. Otherwise, how would a reporter even find out?"

@ChristinaSelter added:

"Congratulations to you Ashley & Elon, Children are a blessing."

@thereallorilove added:

"I do feel bad that everyone’s dog piling on the girl, but at the same time, it feels like her announcement came out of scorn rather than pressure from the tabloids. It looks more like she has resorted to pressuring him into announcing this baby. So I could see why Elon isn’t immediately commenting on it."

Elon Musk's baby mama unhappy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Grimes, one of Elon Musk's recognised baby mamas, called out the world's richest man over an issue regarding their son.

The Canadian singer was unhappy after learning that her son was at the Oval Office.

She voiced her discontent saying her son should not be in such public places.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

