Award-winning Nigerian actress Chika Ike has flaunted her beautiful growing baby bump on Instagram

The style influencer looked splendid in a custom-made black ensemble for her pregnancy photoshoot

Some Nigerian celebrities including Betty Irabor have commented on Chika Ike's pregnancy photos online

Nollywood star actress and filmmaker Chika Ike radiated joy during her pregnancy photoshoot, clearly showing that motherhood suits her.

The 39-year-old actress recently shared beautiful photos of her growing baby bump, proudly announcing that she is expecting her first child.

Nigerian actress Chika Ike flaunts her baby bump on Instagram. Photo credit: @chikaike.

Source: Instagram

On February 10, 2025, Chika posted the images on her Instagram page with the caption: 'Life lately'.

For those unfamiliar with her journey, she married Tony Eberiri in 2006, but the marriage ended in 2013 without them having any children.

Now, this new chapter in her life is filled with excitement as she embraces motherhood for the first time.

Nigerian Actress Chika Ike rocks an elegant outfit. Photo credit: @chikaike.

Source: UGC

Chika Ike is expecting her first child

Award-winning Nigerian actress Chika Ike has gone viral with her beautiful pregnancy photos on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

manuelsbeautty_gh stated:

"Congratulations ever gorgeous ❤️."

bettyirabor stated:

"Congratulations!!!."

mary.igwe stated:

"Thank you lord Jesus Christ, congratulations sis🎉🎊🎊."

maryremmynjoku stated:

"Awww. Congratulations sis💃💃💃🍾🍾."

ekene_umenwa stated:

"Congratulations ❤️this is so beautiful."

Realangelaokorie stated:

"Congratulations dearest 🎊🍾."

Georginaibeh stated:

"Congratulations Queen 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉."

Monalisacode stated:

"Oh wow 😍😍😍😍 congratulations love."

onyianthony_ stated:

"Congratulations my lady ❤️."

official_jenniferpaul stated:

"Oh mine ❤️❤️❤️ congratulations sis."

peggyovire stated:

"Congratulations darling 😍😍😍😍."

realblessingasibe stated:

"God did it. Congratulations beautiful🎉🎉🎉."

bensonokonkwo_official_ stated:

"👏👏👏Congratulations to you🔥🔥🔥🔥🎊🍾🍾🍾🎉."

Check out the photos below:

Chika Ike rocks a stylish outfit

Nigerian style influencer Chika Ike looked classy in a white long-sleeve shirt and red skirt for a previous photoshoot.

She wore a glamorous blonde side-parted hairstyle and heavy makeup with bold red lipstick to enhance her natural beauty.

Chika Ike accessorised her look with pearly drop earrings and a gold set of bracelets to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Chika Ike rocks a structured gown

Chika Ike turned head in a stylish purple structured gown that snatched her waist for her photoshoot.

The style icon looked gorgeous in a short side-parted hairstyle and heavy makeup on her birthday.

Check out the photos below:

Actress Chacha Eke shares photos of her newborn

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Chacha Eke claiming that having her fourth kid is proof of God's favour in her life.

According to the actress, she is named Diamond Kandilichukwu Faani because she is a queen and a gift from God.

Some celebrities flocked to the Nollywood actress' comments session to express their joy at the news about her child.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh