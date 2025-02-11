Prodigal of VIP fame surfaced in a new photo after a fan linked up with him at his house and took the snapshot

In the snapshot, the legendary musician stood beside his teen son who looked handsome with a thick dreadlocks hairdo

VIP changed to VVIP and Prodigal, alongside Zeal and Reggie Rockstone chalked decent success before going separate ways

Prodigal, a founding member of the legendary Ghanaian music group VIP, has resurfaced in a rare photo after years of staying away from the limelight.

A fan who visited the musician at his home took the snapshot, capturing Prodigal standing beside his teenage son, who sported an impressive thick dreadlocks hairstyle.

The photo is bound to stir nostalgia among fans who fondly remember the influence VIP had on Ghana’s music scene. Originally composed of Abdul Hamidu Ibrahim (Lazzy), Emmanuel Ababio (Promzy), and Joseph Nana Ofori (Prodigal), VIP started their journey in the early 1990s in Nima, a suburb of Accra. Over time, the group saw some changes, with members departing and new ones joining.

One of these most prominent changes included the departure of Promzy in 2013. His exit was first hinted at when the cover art for a new VIP song featured Zeal, Prodigal, and Nigerian artist Terry G instead of the original trio.

According to reports, Promzy had requested to part ways multiple times before the decision was made.

The group’s manager at the time, Lawrence Nana Asiama Hanson, popularly known as Bull Dog, later confirmed that Promzy had chosen to leave and pursue his own projects.

VIP eventually transitioned into VVIP when Reggie Rockstone, the pioneer of hiplife, became part of the team alongside Prodigal and Zeal.

Together, they enjoyed remarkable success, producing hit songs and maintaining their status as one of Ghana’s most celebrated music groups. However, as time passed, the group slowly drifted apart, with members focusing on their individual paths.

Prodigal has maintained a relatively private life since VVIP slowed down. He rarely makes public appearances and has little presence on social media, making this recent photo a pleasant surprise.

Teephlow relocates abroad

Another musician who has shied away from the limelight for a while now is Fante rapper Teephlow.

YEN.com.gh reported that the rapper had relocated abroad and has shared reasons for moving from Ghana and seemingly giving up on Ghanaian music.

Teephlow mentioned that he would rather make something of himself overseas than stay in the low-paying Ghana music industry and go hungry.

