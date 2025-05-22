Controversial comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has claimed that Hajia4Reall is set to be released from prison on Thursday, May 22, 2025

The socialite is reportedly expected to self-deport to Ghana immediately after her release from the Federal Detention Centre in Philadelphia

Hajia4Reall was sentenced by a US court to a one-year and one-day jail term on June 28, 2024, over her involvement in a romance scam

Ghanaian socialite and singer Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4Reall, is reportedly set to be released from a US prison on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

US-based Ghanaian media personality and comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger made the claim about her former friend's alleged impending release in an Instagram post on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

The former Okay FM and UTV presenter shared a photo of an alleged prison release form, which contained Hajia4reall's personal information and prison register number at the Federal Detention Centre in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

She also claimed that the social media personality would be released at exactly 12 am from the prison facility.

Rumours had earlier emerged on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, that the socialite-turned-musician was expected to regain her freedom after her conviction in a high-profile romance scam case.

Hajia4Reall is expected to return voluntarily to Ghana immediately following her release from prison.

Her request for self-deportation was granted by Hon. J. Paul Oetken, a US District Court Judge, in January after her legal team, Fast Law, pleaded for her passport to be returned.

Hajia4Reall's prison sentence

Hajia4Reall was handed a one-year and one-day jail term in the US on June 28, 2024, over her involvement in a romance scam after more than a year of proceedings.

The socialite was given a lenient sentence despite the prosecution's request for a 37-month prison term. She was arrested by the police in the UK on November 11, 2022, after she attended the 2022 Ghana Music Awards UK.

Hajia4Reall was extradited from the UK to the US, where she pleaded guilty on February 21, 2024, to one count of conspiring to receive stolen money. The social media personality also agreed to pay a forfeiture of $2,164,758.41 and make restitution in the same amount.

She is also said to have controlled bank accounts that received over $2 million in fraudulent funds.

After her arrest, she was denied bail because of the severity of her charges and the argument that she was a flight risk. Hajia4Reall is believed to have been engaged in romance fraud from about 2013 to 2019 as part of a criminal enterprise based in West Africa.

The enterprise is said to have committed a series of frauds against individuals and businesses in the US, including romance scams.

Check out Afia Schwarzenegger's social media post:

Hajia4Reall's reported prison release stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

ameyaw112 commented:

"Good for her."

daughter_of_sirwicknell said:

"Coming back to enjoy the secure bag 💼 💃🏻💃🏻."

me_do3898 wrote:

"Aisha Modi secured her release 😂."

phillymaame said:

"She was in my city? New Chapter awaits her.🥹🙏🏾."

whats_up_gh commented:

"Go and welcome her for us errh."

