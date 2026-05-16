Al-Nassr's silverware dreams dashed as they lose AFC Champions League Two final to Gamba Osaka

Deniz Hümmet's goal secures victory for Gamba Osaka, highlighting the unexpected upset in Riyadh

Al-Nassr's title hopes depend on final league match amidst mounting pressure from rivals Al Hilal

Cristiano Ronaldo saw another opportunity to win silverware in Saudi Arabia disappear after Al-Nassr suffered a surprise defeat to Gamba Osaka in the final of the AFC Champions League Two.

The Japanese side lifted the trophy after Deniz Hümmet scored the only goal of the match in the first half, sealing a 1-0 victory in Riyadh.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr Fall Short Against Gamba Osaka in Major Final

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo, regarded as the biggest football name to play in the Middle East, is still waiting to win a major trophy more than three years after moving to Saudi Arabia.

Heading into the week, it looked like the Portuguese icon could finally end that drought and potentially celebrate two trophies.

However, after Al-Nassr’s Saudi Pro League title hopes suffered a setback following a costly late mistake by goalkeeper Bento in the Riyadh derby against Al Hilal on Tuesday, the AFC Champions League Two final had become a major opportunity for redemption.

Al-Nassr 0-1 Gamba Osaka: Match report

Al-Nassr entered the final of Asia’s second-tier club competition as overwhelming favourites against the Japanese side but failed to deliver on the big stage.

The identity of the match-winner highlighted the contrast between both clubs.

Hümmet was one of only two overseas players in Gamba Osaka’s starting lineup. Born in Sweden, he spent most of his career there before short spells in France, Turkey and now Japan.

Although he represented Turkey at youth level, he has never featured for the senior national side.

By comparison, Al-Nassr’s lineup featured several globally recognised stars.

Alongside Ronaldo, João Félix started the match, while Kingsley Coman came off the bench. Players such as Iñigo Martínez and Mohamed Simakan also featured.

Despite the star power, Al-Nassr failed to break down their opponents.

Ronaldo himself missed a huge opportunity after heading wide from a João Félix free-kick.

The defeat now leaves Al-Nassr facing the possibility of ending the season without silverware once again, despite still leading the league with one game remaining.

Al Hilal continue title pressure

While the final was underway at Al Awwal Park, confirmation arrived that the Saudi Pro League title race would go down to the final round.

Al-Nassr supporters had closely followed Al Hilal’s match on screens around the stadium, knowing they could potentially celebrate the title without even playing.

Al Hilal needed a win over Neom SC to keep their hopes of overtaking Al-Nassr alive.

A ninth-minute penalty from Rúben Neves settled nerves early before Sultan Mandash, filling in for injured captain Salem Al-Dawsari, secured a 2-0 victory with a second-half goal.

Al-Nassr’s title fate still remains in their own hands.

If they defeat Damac FC at home on Thursday, they will be crowned league champions.

A draw, however, would not be enough if Al Hilal defeat Al Fayha in their final match.

That scenario would leave both clubs level on points, with Al Hilal winning the title due to a superior head-to-head record.

Source: YEN.com.gh