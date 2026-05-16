A nostalgic video showcasing the deep bond between the late Alexx Ekubo and his best friend IK Ogbonna has gone viral online, triggering emotional reactions from fans

The resurfaced clip, originally posted as a YouTube Short by IK a year ago, captures a lighthearted, behind-the-scenes moment where Alexx was present to support IK during a production shoot

The video has reopened emotional wounds for fans mourning the loss of the 40-year-old actor, who passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, after a quiet battle with kidney cancer

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The entertainment industry is still reeling from the sudden and heartbreaking demise of Nollywood star Alexx Ekubo, but it is the memories of his unbreakable friendships that are keeping his spirit alive online.

Nostalgic moment as Alexx Ekubo, the ultimate hype man, supports his close friend IK Ogbonna behind the scenes of a movie shoot. Image credit: Vocal Media, IK Ogbonna/YouTube

Source: UGC

A touching throwback video has made its way back to the timelines, offering a bittersweet reminder of the beautiful brotherhood that existed between Alexx and his longtime industry partner, IK Ogbonna.

The resurfaced video, which originally appeared on IK Ogbonna’s official YouTube channel a year ago, shows Alexx acting as the ultimate hype man during one of IK’s major commercial shoots.

In the clip, the two friends are seen exchanging jokes, laughing uncontrollably, and showcasing the effortless chemistry that made them one of the most admired duos in African entertainment.

Alexx's vibrant energy and vocal support for IK throughout the production have moved many fans to tears, given the tragic reality of his recent passing.

How will IK cope?

The video has resurfaced just days after a devastating clip emerged showing a completely broken IK Ogbonna staring silently at a portrait of Alexx during a sombre condolence visit to the Ekubo family home.

With the family confirming that Alexx fought a courageous, private battle against advanced metastatic kidney cancer at Evercare Hospital, fans are looking back at these old clips with a profound sense of sorrow, wondering how his tight-knit circle will navigate life without him.

Watch the video in the YouTube post below.

Fans express concern for IK and Yomi

It has also been noted with concern that two of Alexx Ekubo’s close associates, often referred to as part of the “chop life gang,” have remained unusually silent on social media following the news of his passing.

IK Ogbonna has not made any public posts across his Facebook, Instagram, or X accounts. His most recent post was dated Sunday, May 10, 2026, just two days before Alexx’s reported passing.

Similarly, renowned Nigerian fashion designer Yomi Casual, also a close friend within the circle, has remained quiet across all platforms, with his last post recorded on May 11, 2026.

Their silence has drawn attention from fans and observers online, as tributes continue to pour in and the entertainment community mourns the loss.

"My condolences to Alex Ekubo’s best friends, IK Ogbonna and Yomi Casual. God be with you both." MC Mbakara wrote in a Facebook post.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Jackie Appiah reacted to Alexx Ekubo's death

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah reacted to the reported death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo in an emotional social media post that has drawn attention online.

The celebrated actress took to her Instagram story to mourn the Nigerian actor shortly after news of his passing began spreading across social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh