Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty has filed a defamation lawsuit against controversial televangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa or Mama Pat, after their recent feud.

The Watch Me hitmaker's husband, Hopeson Adorye, shared the writ of summons that was filed by his wife's legal team at the Accra High Court on his official Facebook page on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

Per the writ of summons, Agradaa has been ordered to enter a defence within eight days after being notified of the legal action against her.

She has also been notified that a judgment may be given in her absence without further notice to her if he fails to respond to the writ of summons within the specified eight days.

Per the lawsuit, Empress Gifty is seeking the sum of GH₵20 million from Agradaa for damages over alleged slander and libel.

The gospel musician is also seeking an order of perpetual injunction to restrain the televangelist, her servants, and others from publication of the alleged slanderous remarks.

Empress Gifty is also seeking an order for Agradaa to pull down all the videos and audios in which she made the defamatory remarks about the singer from her social media platforms.

She is also seeking the televangelist to cover the cost of the legal process, including her lawyer's professional fees.

Below is a copy of Empress Gifty's lawsuit against Agradaa:

