Alexx Ekubo featured in several popular Nollywood productions throughout his acting career

The late actor became known for romantic, comedy, and drama roles, loved by many African movie fans

Some of his movies are now resurfacing online following reports of his death

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Alexx Ekubo became one of the familiar faces in Nollywood after building an impressive movie catalogue filled with romance, comedy, family drama, and action films loved by many African viewers.

Nollywood movies Alexx Ekubo will always be remembered for. Image credit: Alexx Ekubo

Source: Instagram

The actor, known for his calm personality and stylish appearance, spent years entertaining fans through productions that featured some of the biggest names in African cinema.

Following reports of his death, many movie lovers have started revisiting some of the films that helped shape his successful acting journey.

List of movies Alexx Ekubo starred in

Some of the popular movies Alexx Ekubo featured in include DreamWalker, Weekend Getaway, Lagos Cougars, The Bling Lagosians, Power of 1, Zero Hour, A Man for the Weekend, Broken Marriage, Royal Switch, Single Not Searching, Bad Comments, The First Lady, True Citizens, Fate of Alakada, and In Line.

Throughout his acting career, Alexx Ekubo shared screens with several respected actors and actresses across Africa.

He worked with legendary Nollywood names such as Jackie Appiah, Ramsey Nouah, Jim Iyke, Mercy Johnson, Ini Edo, Genevieve Nnaji, Nse Ikpe-Etim, and many more in various productions over the years.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Alexx Ekubo also became well known among Ghanaian movie fans after featuring alongside stars like Jackie Appiah, Yvonne Nelson, Majid Michel, and John Dumelo during the Ghana-Nigeria movie collaboration era.

His ability to fit comfortably into emotional romantic roles and playful comic characters made him one of the actors that many producers enjoyed working with.

Beyond movies, Alexx Ekubo also became admired for his fashion lifestyle and social media presence, which helped him connect strongly with younger audiences.

As tributes continue pouring in online, fans have been sharing throwback scenes, movie clips, and memorable performances from his acting career.

Many believe his movies and contributions to Nollywood will continue to keep his memory alive for years to come.

How Alexx Ekubo's movie career started

Alexx Ekubo’s journey into acting started after he gained attention in modelling and entertainment circles in Nigeria. Before becoming a household name in Nollywood, he participated in the 2010 Mr Nigeria contest, where he finished as the first runner-up, a moment many fans believe helped open doors for him in the movie industry.

After stepping into Nollywood, he began with minor roles before gradually earning bigger opportunities through his confidence, screen presence, and delivery.

His breakthrough period came when producers started casting him regularly in romantic and comedy films that connected strongly with younger audiences across Africa.

Watch another YouTube video below:

Over time, Alexx Ekubo established himself as one of the recognisable faces in modern Nollywood, appearing in numerous productions alongside some of the biggest stars in African cinema.

Jackie Appiah’s reaction to Alexx Ekubo’s passing sparks memories of their movie days. Image credit: Jackie Appiah, Alexx Ekubo

Source: Instagram

Jackie Appiah mourned Alexx Ekubo

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah reacted emotionally after reports of Alexx Ekubo’s death surfaced online.

The actress shared a photo of the Nollywood star on Instagram with a heartbreaking message.

Jackie Appiah and Alexx Ekubo had previously featured in movies together during the Ghana-Nigeria movie era.

Source: YEN.com.gh