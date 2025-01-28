Hajia4Reall's request for self-deportation has been reportedly granted by a US district court judge

The socialite was handed a one-year and a-day jail term in the US on Friday, June 28, 2024, over her involvement in a romance scam

The judge also ordered Hajia4Reall's passport to be returned to lawyers to ensure she gets a smooth return to Ghana after she serves her jail term

Ghanaian socialite and singer Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4Reall has reportedly had her request for self-deportation granted by a court in the US.

According to Ghanaian blogger, Ebenezer Donkoh, popularly known as NY DJ, Hon. J. Paul Oetken, a US District Court Judge, granted the social media personality's request after her lawyers, Fast Law pleaded for her passport to be returned.

The judge's decision would help facilitate Hajia4Reall’s self-deportation proceedings to Ghana after she completes her prison sentence at the FDC Philadelphia facility.

The District Court judge has also ordered that Mona Faiz Montrage’s passport be released to her lawyers.

Hajia4Reall's prison sentence

Hajia4Reall was handed a one-year and a-day jail term in the US on Friday, June 28, 2024, over her involvement in a romance scam after more than a year of proceedings.

The socialite was given a lenient sentence despite the prosecution's request for a 37-month prison term. She was arrested by the police in the UK on Friday, November 11, 2022, after she attended the 2022 Ghana Music Awards UK.

Hajia4Reall was extradited from the UK to the US, where she pled guilty on February 21, 2024, to one count of conspiring to receive stolen money.

The social media personality also agreed to pay forfeiture in the amount of $2,164,758.41 and make restitution in the same amount. Hajia4Reall is said to have controlled bank accounts that received over $2 million in fraudulent funds.

After her arrest, she was denied bail because of the severity of her charges and the argument that she was a flight risk. Hajia4Reall is believed to have been engaged in romance fraud from about 2013 to 2019 as part of a criminal enterprise based in West Africa.

The enterprise is said to have committed a series of frauds against individuals and businesses in the US, including romance scams.

Ghanaians react to Hajia4Reall's self-deportation being granted

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

B6ADASS commented:

"She’s coming to enjoy all the monies she accumulated over the years. A win IMO."

adde_asiwaju said:

"Once she arrives, she will pay a lot of bloggers 100 Cedis each to run a good self-cleansing campaign for her and make her look like the victim. Mark it on the wall."

mikeakwesi commented:

"She was nobody there but immediately she drops in Ama Ghana, she will be a celebrity 😄😄😄."

felix_tbone said:

"I thought, she was apprehended in the UK, and then sent to the US for prosecution, so why is deportation the matter here? Someone educate me."

Hajia4Reall's daughter enjoys playtime at school

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Hajia4Reall's daughter Naila 4Real enjoyed her playtime as she made her way to school.

In a video, the jailed Ghanaian social media personality's daughter and her colleague played while it was snowing abroad.

The video of Naila 4Real playing on her way to school triggered massive reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

