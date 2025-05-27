Gospel singer Empress Gifty took another shot at her nemesis, Nana Agradaa, as she flaunted a new Tesla to establish her wealth and status

Gifty's show-off came just a day after the televangelist, who heads the Heaven Way Church, also flaunted a new car from her garage

The two prominent Ghanaian celebrities are engaged in a bitter 'beef' which has escalated into a legal feud with GH₵ 20 million on the line

Ghanaian gospel singer Empress Gifty flaunted a new car as she took another shot at Nana Agradaa in the latest escalation of their never-ending social media beef.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Empress looked extremely pleased behind the wheel of a brand-new Tesla SUV, a clear dig at her rival's recent boast about her cars.

Empress Gifty flaunts her brand-new Tesla amid her escalating feud with Nana Agradaa.

Gifty drove into the shot of the video, blew a kiss to the camera, and started listing the numerous catch phrases that Agradaa sought to claim amid their beef.

"Noko tantaliser, alam shaker, pressure, pressure," she said.

The Watch Me hitkmaker oozed class in her spick and span white dress and glasses, and bragged of her ability to drive all sorts of luxury vehicles whenever she wanted.

Her move came exactly a day after Nana Agradaa sparked ridicule after being spotted in a new car. Ghanaians mocked her for driving the car for several weeks yet refusing to take the plastic cover off the interior components.

Meanwhile, fans praised Empress Gifty for flaunting a top-line brand new car, while other fans expressed their excitement for Nana Agradaa's eventual response.

Empress Gifty celebrates UCook anniversary

The Noko Empress flaunting her new vehicle comes amid the first anniversary celebration of her cooking show, UCook, on United Television (UTV) Ghana.

Amid her beef with Agradaa, Gospel singer Empress Gifty celebrates the one-year anniversary of her cooking show, UCook.

UCook is a cooking show hosted by the gospel singer that revolves around her interviewing numerous celebrities and prominent personalities while they show off their talents in the kitchen.

She started hosting the show after actress Nana Ama McBrown, who previously hosted McBrown's Kitchen on the channel, left to join Media General's Onua TV.

Empress Gifty shared the video of herself in her new Tesla on her Instagram page with a caption celebrating her show's anniversary.

"Happy 1 year Anniversary to us Ucook Team," Empress Gifty captioned the video.

Empress Gifty's new car sparks reactions

Ghanaians praised Empress Gifty over her new car and on the anniversary of her cooking show.

judekafuideh wrote:

"You are too much EMPRESS ❤️❤️❤️"

otemaaamoah said:

"Congratulations to you and your team.😍😍😍. Noko Ucook😍😍😍😍"

rubynaabrown opined:

"Congratulations 🙌Noko Ucook❤️❤️❤️"

berrybears noted:

"Class and sophistication 🔥"

pietowura wrote:

"Somebody is setting her ring light 😂"

Agradaa mocks Empress Gifty after near fall

YEN.com.gh also reported that Agradaa mocked Empress Gifty after she nearly fell during a recent episode of United Showbiz.

The gospel singer squatted while dancing and needed support before getting up, prompting her rival to do the same without help.

Agradaa's video elicited hilarious reactions from Ghanaians, who praised her ability to rile up any person who dares beef with her.

