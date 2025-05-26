Controversial Ghanaian preacher, Nana Agradaa and her husband have reacted after throwing away a writ of summons from a court bailiff

Agradaa was served the writ in the GH₵ 20 million defamation case filed against her by gospel singer, Empress Gifty, but her husband threw it on the floor

In a new video, Agradaa and Angel Asiamah are spotted happily singing and dancing in her new tear rubber car in a rebuttal to the musician

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Nana Agradaa has reacted after her husband, Angel Asiamah threw away a writ of summons served by a court bailiff.

Nana Agradaa and her husband, Asiamah, mock Empress Gifty after throwing away a writ of summons. Image credit: Nana Agradaa

Source: Instagram

On Monday, May 26, a court bailiff served the writ of summons in the defamation case involving Nana Agradaa and Empress Gifty to the Heaven Way Church leader, who was with her husband.

Asiamah was captured in a video throwing the writ on the ground in a moment of frustration.

After bolting from being served, YEN.com.gh sighted a video of the controversial televangelist and her husband in their new tear rubber car, singing and dancing in a jubilant mood over their run-in with the law.

As a gospel song plays in the background, Agradaa makes mocking facial gestures as she expressed defiance over the legal action coming her way.

She wagged her finger multiple times at the camera as if to indicate she cannot be trapped.

Agradaa's unbothered reaction to the impending lawsuit sparked reactions from Ghanaians, who admired her tenacity in the face of legal troubles.

Despite Agradaa's defiant reaction, the court case is expected to go forward in the coming days.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Nana Agradaa Empress Gifty lawsuit

Empress Gifty sued Agradaa after the former priestess turned preacher accused the musician of being involved in multiple affairs with pastors.

Nana Agradaa and Empress Gifty are facing off in court over a Ghc 20milllion defamation lawsuit. Image credit: Nana Agradaa, Empress Gifty

Source: Instagram

Empress Gifty wants GH₵ 20milllion in damages

Agradaa shared multiple videos firing back at the singer and her husband, Hopeson Adorye.

She also called on them to stop talking about the lawsuit on social media and ensure she is served the writ in person.

Agradaa and Hopeson Adorye started this version of the beef after the politician's reaction to her Sammy Gyamfi dollar saga.

Gyamfi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Gold Board (Goldbod), gifted Agradaa $800 after the two met.

The gift sparked a political firestorm over Gyamfi flaunting dollars, leading to calls for his dismissal..

Adorye said in reaction to the controversy that NDC supporters should assault Agradaa, which prompted the preacher to rope Adorye's wife into the feud, targeting the majority of her barbs at the award-winning singer.

Nana Agradaa flaunts husband

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa flaunted her husband in a new post trumpeting their love.

Agradaa shared lovely photos of Mr Asiamah, a former junior pastor turned her husband.

The caption of the video expressed Agradaa's undying love for her husband, who has proven his loyalty to her in multiple ways since they got married in November 2023 following the dissolution of her first marriage to Pastor Eric Oduro Koranteng.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh