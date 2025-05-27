Televangelist Nana Agradaa has reacted to the viral video of gospel singer Empress Gifty on the verge of falling after squatting for too long while dancing on United Showbiz

Agradaa on TikTok, demonstrated how to squat and dance properly without having to use a chair as a means of support

The video got many people laughing as they weighed in on the ongoing feud between the two celebrities

Controversial televangelist and overseer of the Heaven Way Chapel International Ministry, Nana Agradaa, has taken a swipe at sensational gospel singer and interim host of UTV's United Showbiz, Empress Gifty and showed her how to squat.

Agradaa shows Empress Gifty how to squat. Image Credit: @utvghana/Instagram and @originalagradaa/TikTok

In the trending video, the Watch Me crooner was hosting UTV's entertainment show, United Showbiz, when she decided to show off her dance moves and how strong her knees were.

However, with an ongoing feud with the controversial televangelist, people began to weigh in on the viral video.

Agradaa took to her TikTok account to show off her beautiful Sunday attire, which she wore on May 25, 2025. While doing so, she noted that the gospel singer failed to show how to properly squat.

Without using her golden couch as support, Agradaa went down and up while demonstrating to her thousands of followers how to properly squat, and she called on Empress Gifty to take note.

Agradaa's squat demonstration

Reactions to Agradaa's squatting video

After Agradaa demonstrated how to squat in a TikTok video properly, many others compared her strength and style to that of Empress Gifty on UTV's United Showbiz.

Others noted that they were invested in the ongoing feud between the two celebrities and prayed that the online banter would not end any time soon, adding that it was entertaining for them.

The hilarious reactions of social media users to the squatting challenge between Empress Gifty and Agradaa are below:

phil.ewoe said:

"Nokia pressure 🥰."

Kobby Martin✨ said:

"Mama pls don’t listen to any advice oooo… never end this beef 😂."

otumfo Ba Osei Kofi K O K said:

"This is noko beautiful."

Obaapa 😋 said:

"It will never be well with the person who will try to settle this beef 🥺🥺."

AhoufeCassie said:

"The person behind the camera why are they not laughing because noko fan is funny 😂😂😂."

👻Snapchat:fantex_0 said:

"I’ve waited saaa for you to post today 😭😭mama you kept me hungry 😭😂."

Videos of Empress Gifty squatting

Empress Gifty and Agradaa's beef

Agradaa reacts to Hopeson Adorye's video about her. Image Credit: @empress_gifty/Instagram and @originalagradaa/TikTok

Agradaa Trolled Online After Flaunting Plastic-Wrapped Car Interior

YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa, leader of Heaven Way Chapel International Ministry, sparked a wave of reactions on social media after posting a video showcasing the interior of one of her luxury vehicles.

The video, which quickly went viral, showed that the car's seats and ceiling were still covered in protective plastic which were torn.

While some viewers found the video amusing, others questioned why Agradaa had chosen to keep the plastic intact after acquiring the expensive vehicle.

