Controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa caused a stir on social media when she shared a video of the interior of one of her plush cars on social media.

Nana Agradaa flaunts her expensive car. Image Credit: @originalagradaa

Source: TikTok

Agradaa flaunts her car

Nana Agradaa on TikTok showed the beautiful and elegant interior of one of the expensive cars she owns.

She was seated in the passenger seat of the car as she sang a viral Ghanaian gospel song which has been trending on TikTok.

One thing that caught he attention of many people was the rubber hanging from the top of the car while the video was being recorded.

The video also showed that the controversial televangelist was not ready to take off the rubber covering the seats and various interior components of the car.

The video was recorded on Monday, May 26, 2025, the same day she was served with the writ of summons after she failed to acknowledge the lawsuit filed against her by gospel singer, Empress Gifty.

In the trending video, Agradaa looked radiant in heavy makeup and her neatly styled pixie haircut. She wore a white long-sleeved shirt and accessorised her look by wearing a gold necklace and oversized pair of earrings.

Reactions to Agradaa's video

Many social media users thronged to the comment section to talk about the torn rubber in Agradaa's car since that was the one thing they noticed.

Many people wondered why she had not taken out the rubber since, according to them was spoiling the beauty of her expensive car.

Her beauty also caught the attention of many of her staunch fans. They thronged to the comment section to compliment her and to talk about their admiration for her.

The reactions of social media users to the video of Agradaa showing off the interior of her car are below:

Linda 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 said:

"Noko tear Rubber car 💕💕💕."

lsaac Gyamfi said:

"Noko dressing Agradaa one🥰🥰🥰."

Abena magii said:

"Noko beautiful 🥰🥰🥰."

akosualinda said:

"The ring is ringing 🥰🥰."

Agradaa preaches at her church, Heaven Way Chapel International Ministries. Image Credit: @originalagradaa

Source: Facebook

Agradaa shares how she used Sammy Gyamfi’s $800 Gift

YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa, leader of the Heaven Way Chapel International Ministry, announced how she spent the $800 gifted to her by Sammy Gyamfi, CEO of The Ghana Gold Board.

Speaking during a recent church service, Agradaa explained that she used the money to purchase bags of rice and fill envelopes with cash, which she distributed to her congregation as a gesture of love and support.

The announcement drew mixed reactions on social media. While many people praised her generosity and thoughtfulness, others revisited the public buzz surrounding the $800 gift, which had earlier sparked widespread discussion across the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh