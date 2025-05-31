Controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa got many people admiring her beautiful family when she shared videos of them on TikTok

In one of the videos, she was seen taking a video selfie with her two daughters while her husband, Angel Asiamah, enjoyed his meal

Many people talked about her beautiful family, while others admired the fact that she was an involved mother

Famous televangelist Nana Agradaa melted the hearts of many social media users when she shared a lovely video of her spending time with her family.

Agradaa spends time with her family. Image Credit: @originalagradaa

Source: TikTok

Agradaa spends time with her family

Agradaa took the comment section of her TikTok account to share a lovely video of her spending quality time with her two daughters and her husband.

In one of the videos she shared, her youngest daughter was seated on her lap while her eldest daughter Rihanna sat beside her.

Agradaa looked so happy as she took a video of her beautiful daughters. In the background of the video was a gospel song being played.

Her beloved husband, Angel Asiamah, was also present in the living room as he was busy enjoying his meal.

In another video, the controversial televangelist was seen reciting a prayer from a viral TikTok trend while showing off her beautiful family and offering prayers over them.

Videos of Agradaa and her beautiful family

Reactions to the videos of Agradaa's family

Many people noticed the framed picture of President John Dramani Mahama hanging on the wall of her living room. People spoke about her being a fan of the current president.

The videos also melted the hearts of many social media users who thronged the comment section to talk about Agradaa's beautiful family. Many people spoke about seeing her youngest daughter for the first time.

Others also noted that Agradaa's daughters resemble her a lot, as they shared their views in the comment section.

The reactions of social media users to the lovely video of Agradaa spending time with her family are below:

Abynah Nhat🥰🦋❤️ said:

"Is dat not Mahama in the picture frame on the wall 😂."

Pretty Hellen ♥️ said:

"Noko beautiful family ♥️♥️♥️."

anetpraise said:

"Rihanna really loves the camera and social media stuff papa💯."

Naakumah said:

"You're beautiful Agraa. God loves you. I love your bravery in life. more wins."

queencashahoofe said:

"Blessed family.. this is beautiful.. ♥️♥️♥️♥️The babies r gorgeous."

Sandra Salifu said:

"This is my lovely family God bless you all Amen 🙏🙏🙏🥰🥰🥰."

Lovely photos of Agradaa and her husband, Angel Asiamah. Image Credit: @originalagradaa

Source: Twitter

Rihanna shares a sweet moment with her Stepdad

YEN.com.gh reported that a heartwarming video of Nana Agradaa’s daughter, Rihanna, bonding with her stepfather and junior pastor, Angel Asiamah, made waves online.

In the video posted on Mr. Asiamah’s official TikTok account, the duo were seen happily enjoying a local gospel tune inside the church, flashing wide smiles as they vibed together.

Their chemistry and genuine connection drew warm reactions from Ghanaians, with many taking to the comments to applaud the beautiful family moment. The wholesome video also touched hearts and sparked admiration for the father-daughter relationship they share.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh