Controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa's daughter Rihanna was spotted hanging out with her stepfather and junior pastor, Angel Asiamah

The video shared on Mr Asiamah's TikTok account showed them vibing to a local gospel song while beaming with smiles

The video melted the hearts of many social media users who thronged to the comment section to admire their bond

Angel Asiamah, the junior pastor and husband of controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa, shared a heartwarming moment with his wife's daughter, Rihanna.

Agradaa’s daughter Rihanna bonds with her stepfather in church. Image Credit: @angelasiamah and @originalagradaa

Source: TikTok

Angel Asiamah bonds with Rihanna

Agradaa's second husband, Angel Asiamah, went on TikTok to share a lighthearted moment with his wife's daughter, Rihanna.

Mr Asiamah, who also doubles as Agradaa's junior pastor at her church, Heaven Way Chapel International Ministry, was seated in his golden chair when Rihanna joined in his video.

Rihanna, who is also a talented dancer and is enrolled in Afronita's dance academy, AfroStar Kids, stood by Mr Asiamah while beaming with a smile.

She made hand gestures in the video as Mr Asiamah smiled as he showed her off to his thousands of TikTok followers. They vibed to Stephen Frimpong Amponsah's Nyame Aka (God Has Spoken) song.

Agradaa's daughter looked radiant in her church dress, which consisted of a beautiful orange dress. She accessorised her look by wearing a pearl-like necklace. She tied her braids into a ponytail.

Reactions to Rihanna hanging out with Angel Asiamah

After several people watched the video, they noted that Agradaa's daughter Rihanna shared a striking resemblance to her stepfather, Angel Asiamah.

Others also admired the fact that Mr Asiamah was a loving stepfather to Rihanna as they shared a lovely moment in the video.

The reactions of social media users to the lovely video of Rihanna hanging out with Mr Asiamah are below:

martha Biraah said:

"This child seems to be Asiamah's real daughter. She resembles him papa eiii."

Nasi Hannah said:

"This is the most beautiful thing I have seen on this app today 😍😍 u look alike."

lindabell said:

"Father and daughter. No shaking 💕❤️❤️Noko tantalizer family 🤩❤️❤️❤️."

Afrimay said:

"This guy is so mature. Mama Pat is not a small brand ooo but look at how Angel Asiamah has been able to comport himself. In fact, age is just a number."

_chel~sea💋 said:

"And they kinda look alike too 😹❤️."

Agradaa’s daughter Rihanna flaunts her church dress. Image Credit: @originalagradaa

Source: TikTok

Agradaa teaches Empress Gifty how to squat

YEN.com.gh reported that controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa once again took a playful jab at gospel singer Empress Gifty amid their ongoing online feud.

In a new TikTok video, Agradaa reacted to a viral clip of Empress Gifty struggling to maintain her balance after squatting during a dance segment on United Showbiz.

Seizing the moment, Agradaa gave a tutorial on how to squat and dance gracefully without needing a chair for support. Dressed casually, she demonstrated her squatting skills with ease while throwing subtle shade.

The video sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians laughing over the cheeky post. Others shared their thoughts on the growing tension between the two Ghanaian celebrities.

Source: YEN.com.gh