Multiple award-winning actress Jackie Appiah left many people gushing over her vacation pictures she shared on Instagram

In the pictures she shared, she rocked a pink onesie swimsuit while having breakfast inside a pool with well-garnished meals in a basket

Many people thronged to the comment section to share their admiration they have of Jackie, while gushing over her vacation pictures

Celebrated Canadian-Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah left many people in awe of how well she was enjoying her vacation when she shared pictures on social media.

Jackie Appiah's vacation pictures

Jackie on Instagram gave her millions of fans a glimpse into her extravagant vacation abroad by sharing beautiful pictures.

In the pictures she shared, she looked beautiful in a pink and red ombre onesie swimsuit that flaunted her fine legs and accentuated her fine curves.

The caption of Jackie's Instagram post highlighted the serene and beautiful surroundings at the resort where she was lodging. She described the surroundings as nature's backdrop.

The Master of Arts in Communication Studies graduate from the University of Ghana (Legon) had a food basket which was well-garnished with various meals, and in the caption, she noted that it was her breakfast, which she had decided to have in the pool.

"Nature’s backdrop for a poolside breakfast," Jackie wrote in the Instagram caption.

The multiple award-winning actress, after her pictures went viral and received so much love, could not help but take to the comment section to thank everyone for showing her so much love.

"Thanks everyone love you all," Jackie wrote in the comments.

Reactions to Jackie Appiah's vacation photos

Jackie Appiah's pictures left many people admiring the fun she was having on her vacation. Others also talked about how being on a trip abroad suited her perfectly.

The star actress's beauty was one thing that caught the attention of many of her fans on social media.

The lovely reactions of social media users to Jackie's vacation pictures are below:

ssoniaibrahim said:

"Don’t come back ooo, the tropical lifestyle looks good on u sis 😍😍😍."

globaladusafowah said:

"So beautiful ❤️❤️❤️."

bamfojohnlarry said:

"I saw u in Kumasi yesterday I must say u are beautiful 😍."

_1queenn said:

"Get yourself a gorgeous neighbour."

_mr.elroyy said:

"Jackie de3 anka me spec paa oo nso me sika sua hmm."

Lydia, Jackie, and Naa Ashorkor struggle to learn ‘Yen Ara Asaase Ni’

YEN.com.gh reported that a hilarious behind-the-scenes video featuring Ghanaian screen queens Lydia Forson, Jackie Appiah, and Naa Ashorkor surfaced online, capturing the trio rehearsing the patriotic song “Yen Ara Asaase Ni” for a movie role.

In the video, the actresses were seen huddled together, learning the lyrics from a smartphone. Naa Ashorkor, in a light-hearted moment, added her twist to the rendition by slipping in some Ga language lines towards the end, sparking laughter among the group.

Fans could not get enough of the wholesome moment, especially as Jackie Appiah appeared to struggle slightly with the lyrics.

