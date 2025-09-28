Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez, who announced their engagement in December 2024, are officially married

The newlywedded powerful celebrity couple reportedly said 'I do' in a private ceremony held on September 27, 2025

Social media users commented on Selena Gomez's breathtaking gowns and hairstyle after seeing the photos online

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez looked madly in love in the viral photos which have emerged after their private wedding on September 27, 2025.

The 33-year-old singer reportedly exchanged vows with her long-time partner in a private ceremony, capturing the hearts of her fans and followers.

Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez tie the knot

Celebrity groom, Benny Blanco, warmed hearts as he posted lovely wedding photos with a sweet caption on Instagram.

In the first captivating photo, the radiant Selena Gomez dazzled in a classy and intricate lace wedding dress.

The celebrity bride completed it with a flowing veil that cascaded elegantly down her back.

Selena beamed with pure joy as she sat beside 37-year-old Blanco, who looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo.

Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez flaunt wedding rings

In the first of the photos posted by the record producer, the couple affectionately posed on a plush couch, radiating warmth and love.

They then posted a close-up of their wedding bands alongside the exquisite diamond jewellery that Blanco chose to wear for the occasion, highlighting the couple's commitment to each other.

The third photo was a tender snapshot of Gomez, peacefully resting on her husband's chest, a moment of serenity after the celebration that encapsulates their deep bond.

Lastly, the final shot gives followers a glimpse into their beautiful ceremony, capturing the essence of the day filled with love and joy.

This enchanting collection of moments not only celebrates their union but also sets social media abuzz as fans revel in the couple's magical day.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian actress Elaine Attoh commented on Gomez's wedding photos.

"Indeed, love makes you glow. I loved everything about her wedding. Such special moments are meant to be celebrated with special people. She is happy and I am happy for her."

Reactions to Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's marriage

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

rachaelray stated:

"Everyone’s favourite couple! So happy for you guys! 🧡."

selenafanclub stated:

"Our favourite couple 🥹🤍."

tranterjustin stated:

"The beauty! The love!! beautiful!."

whenweallvote stated:

"Best wishes to the most beautiful bride! 🥹🤍."

bangbangnyc stated:

"You deserve it ❤️."

huntermoreno stated:

"Fills my heart! sending you a lifetime of happiness 🫶."

taylenbiggs stated:

"I love you and so happy for you guys!!! ❤️."

onlymurdershulu stated:

"Our Mabel is MARRIED. 🥹🤍."

lupusresearchalliance stated:

"Congratulations! So happy for you two! 💜."

Selena flaunts her engagement ring

Meanwhile, Gomez had previously received the best engagement diamond from her fiancé, Blanco.

According to Vogue, the singer and producer of Lose You To Love Me began dating in June 2023, and in December of that year, she said on an Instagram post via a fan page that he was the 'best thing that's ever happened to me'.

Blanco asked Gomez to marry him at a romantic picnic a year later, with a marquise diamond on an eternity band in the actress's engagement ring.

