Dada KD’s son Jim Pee marked his father’s first anniversary with a visit to his gravesite in Agona Asaaman in the Ashanti Region

The resting place caught attention because of its house-like design, complete with pillars, stairs, railings, portraits, and flowers

Jim Pee’s visit came months after he spoke emotionally about the first time he saw his father’s body at the mortuary

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Videos of late Ghanaian highlife musician Dada KD’s house-like grave have surfaced again after his son, Jim Pee, visited the resting place to mark his first death anniversary.

Jim Pee visits Dada KD’s house-like resting place on the first death anniversary. Image credit: Jimpee, Angel TV

Source: TikTok

The visit took place at Agona Asaaman, also spelt Agona Asamang, in the Ashanti Region, where the respected musician was buried.

Jim Pee and other loved ones were seen at the gravesite as they remembered the singer one year after his passing.

Dada KD's grave resurfaced online

What caught the attention of many people was the design of the grave. Unlike a normal burial spot, Dada KD’s resting place was built like a small memorial house.

The structure had white pillars, gold designs, silver railings, and black-tiled stairs leading to the tomb.

Watch the TikTok video below:

His name, Dada Kwaku Duah, also known as Dada K.D, was boldly written at the top of the structure.

Portraits of the late singer were also placed around the grave, with flowers adding a calm and emotional touch to the memorial.

The design gave the gravesite a peaceful and honourable look, almost like a private home built to keep his memory alive. For many fans who saw the photos, it showed how deeply Dada KD was loved by his family even after death.

Jim Pee’s visit also brought back memories of the singer’s contribution to Ghanaian music. Dada KD was known for his emotional highlife songs, calm voice, and deep lyrics that connected with many listeners.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens reacted to Dada KD's grave

His songs became part of people’s love stories, heartbreaks, and personal memories, making him one of the names many highlife lovers still speak about with respect.

The one-year remembrance was not just about mourning. It was also a moment of honour for a musician whose voice continues to live on through his songs.

For Jim Pee and the family, the visit to the grave showed that Dada KD’s memory remains strong, not only in music but also in the hearts of those he left behind.

Check out some comments below:

Emprezz SM Diva commented:

"You have done well am super proud of you 🔥💯🤍."

Babylastnhyira commented:

"This is what happens when you give birth to a responsible Child. May the universe bless you, Jim. Continue to rest well, great legend 🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Olydade commented:

"Very proud of you, dear God bless you 🙏🏻 your father will be very proud of you wherever he is now well done.❤️🙏🏻 ."

Just Image commented:

"Your topmost priority should be building a museum for KD, and where his legacy can be accessed and studied while fetching you guys good money, because the brand Dada KD is so huge that you can imagine, I love you guys because of my love for your dad...🙏🙏🙏."

Ultimate commented:

"Daddy is proud of you 👏."

Dada KD's son, Jim Pee, describes the moment the reality of his father’s death hit him. Image credit: Dada KD (Facebook), Arrow (Getty Images), DJ KA

Source: Getty Images

Jim Pee shared experience after dad's death

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the son of the late Ghanaian musician, Dada KD, known as Jim Pee, shared that he panicked after unexpectedly seeing his father’s body at the mortuary for the first time.

Jim Pee said his father’s body looked unchanged and peaceful, which made the reality of his sudden death finally sink in.

The young man thanked fans and well-wishers for supporting the family and helping make Dada KD’s funeral a success.

Source: YEN.com.gh