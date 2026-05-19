Ned Nwoko attempted to counter viral claims of him getting only three votes in the APC primaries, with videos of supporters lining up for him

Despite the videos of massive crowds cheering him on at polling centres before the close of voting, he was overwhelmingly defeated by Ifeanyi Okowa

His rebuttal videos, which did not age well with the declaration of results, have sparked massive reactions among social media users

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Embattled Delta State politician Ned Nwoko has responded to viral claims that only three people turned out to vote for him at the APC primary election, releasing videos on his Instagram page showing a large crowd of supporters queuing to cast their votes at his ward.

Ned Nwoko tries to disprove reports of getting three votes in the APC primaries in Delta North, but still loses heavily to Ifeanyi Okowa. Photo source: @lindaikejiblog, @princenednwoko

Source: Instagram

The counter-narrative comes after a video circulated online purporting to show that Nwoko had attracted just three voters across all wards in his constituency as he contested against former Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, a claim that sent social media into a frenzy and made the senator a trending topic.

In the video shared by Nwoko, the politician was seen alongside his team as supporters were directed to form an orderly queue to participate in the exercise, appearing to contradict the earlier footage that had gone viral.

Sharing the videos hours before the votes were counted, Ned Nwoko felt optimistic, saying:

"While we await the official declaration from our National Party Committee, the situation on the ground speaks for itself. The outcome, as reflected across the wards, remains overwhelmingly positive and deeply encouraging. I do not take this show of confidence for granted. It reinforces my commitment to continue to stand for you, to represent you with strength, and to ensure that your voices are never diminished or overlooked."

See the Ned Nwoko's Instagram videos below:

Results of Ned Nwoko's APC primary defeat

However, things did not turn as he anticipated, and some of the results may have even been worse than the three votes he was initially reported to have garnered against Okowa's 6,992, at Ute-Okpu Ward 9.

Other results showed an underwhelming performance across the board for Nwoko, including Deputy Governor Onyeme's Ward, where he polled 97 against Okowa's 2,150 and Okpanam Ward 9, where he got 1 vote, and Okowa got 4,462.

According to Ossai Ovie Success, the Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor, who shared real-time results on his Facebook, the incumbent Delta North Senator received only 2612 votes, with Okowa garnering a whopping 113,309.

A third candidate, Maryam Alli, polled only 40 votes.

See the Facebook post detailing the results of the Delta North APC primary below:

Reactions to Ned Nwoko's video and primaries result

Following the initial video, Ned Nwoko's seeming rebuttal, and the declared results, fans remained unconvinced and continued to taunt the senator.

Some insisted he must first allow his ex-wife, actress Regina Daniels, access to their sons before he could count on electoral success.

On the other hand, several supporters rallied behind the former senator, praising his record of dedication and service during his time in office and expressing hope that he would secure another term.

YEN.com.gh gathered some of the reactions below.

mromeodaniel said:

"So how come only 3 votes? Bros was going on? 😂"

nathbakut said:

"Did i just read that you wrote that massive Show of support ? Then how comes u got 3 votes only in the primary?"

mizpokolee said:

"So all dis crowd na only 3 people vote for you sir haaaaaaaaa it is well make I go sleep dis one shock me."

tanishsc said:

"Ned treated regina real bad branded her as an addict took her kids ashamed her online even if he was angry he could have handle their breakup with dignity Ned try to be senator 2 times but failed then married regina she campagned for him and he won even if other people insult her without regina he couldnt be senator so now he needs another younger woman like regina who can make him ťrenty like regina or if election come and his opponent is a strong candidate Ned will loose."

Ned Nwoko's defeat is being attributed to his marital issues with his ex-wife, Regina Daniels. Photo source: @princenednwoko

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels buys new mansion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Regina Daniels had shared images of a new luxury home she had bought for herself and her family.

The purchase came after the actress and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko's marital issues began, leading to their public split.

Source: YEN.com.gh